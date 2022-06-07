NFT News: Manhattan Building Listed for 15,000 ETH

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Manhattan Building Listed for 15,000 ETH

The future of real estate has arrived.

That’s what Okada & Company believes, at the very least. The real estate agency listed One Eleven|109-111 West 24th Street, New York, NY on OpenSea for 15,000 ETH (approximately $27,825,600.00).

Before the purchase can be finalized, multiple steps must be taken to verify the user’s wallet.

The sale of the office & retail building will conclude on July 1st. This sale does not technically guarantee the completion of the transaction, but the rest of the deal being worked out is simply a formality.

Yes. You get the property after buying the NFT. Yes you can live in the building. Yes you can rent it out. It’s not just an expensive jpeg. — Chris Okada (@ChrisOkada) June 3, 2022

While this is Okada’s largest NFT business venture, it is certainly not his first. The firm is also connected to the world’s first NFT restaurant, which began offering membership collectibles in March.

Will this be the beginning of a real estate revolution? Only time, will tell, so stay tuned for updates as the rights to this building are eventually sold.

