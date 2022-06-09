DraftKings Partners with UFC to Launch Reignmakers NFT Game

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings Partners with UFC to Launch Reignmakers NFT Series

On June 10, DraftKings announced its plan to expand the Reignmakers gamified digital collectibles franchise and launch a new iteration focused on UFC.

Similar to the Reignmakers Football model, Reignmakers UFC will allow avid fans to build collections of their favorite UFC fighters and utilize them in a gamified format to compete for a variety of prizes.

The first season of the game is expected to go live later this year, with NFT drops and auctions kicking off on June 27 before UFC 276: ADESANYA vs. CANNONIER.

Rewards are forthcoming and will be announced in the future. Please check back soon for updates.

Available Exclusively on DraftKings Marketplace

DraftKings Marketplace has agreed to new terms with UFC, allowing them access to fighter IP from over 500 athletes on the UFC active roster.

DraftKings was UFC’s first “Official Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner” in the United States and Canada, and will now expand its relationship with the company to produce a trailblazing gamified NFT experience.

Reignmakers UFC is currently in development, with plans to feature missions, achievements, level-ups, leaderboards and other unique features. These collections will drop on DraftKings Marketplace with tiers of varying rarity that include entry-level NFTs for a mainstream accessible experience. As with all collections on DraftKings Marketplace, users will be able to buy and sell on the company’s secondary market.

