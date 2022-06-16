NFT News: TAG Heuer Allows Owners to Display NFTs

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

TAG Heuer Allows Owners to Display NFTs

TAG Heuer is bringing the metaverse to your wrist.

On June 15, the company announced the new “Lens watch face” for the Connected Calibre E4 model. This interface will give owners the ability to display their favorite image on the watch, including NFTs.

TAG Heuer breaks down how users can transfer NFTs to their watch display through a three-step process on its website, which can be seen below:

This venture comes a few weeks after TAG Heuer began accepting cryptocurrency as payment for its online U.S. store, signaling a shift in mentality for the company.

Stay tuned for updates as TAG Heuer continues its metaverse campaign.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on Twitter.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!