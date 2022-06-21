NFT News: Magic Eden Raises Value to $1.6 Billion

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Welcome to NFT.NYC week! A ton of news is going to break over the next couple of days, and I will be covering it all here.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Magic Eden Raises Value to $1.6 Billion

The largest NFT marketplace on the Solana blockchain just took another step forward.

Magic Eden recently announced that it has raised $130 million in its latest Series B funding round, which was led by Electric Capital and Greylock Partner. These funds raise the NFT marketplace’s valuation to a whopping $1.6 billion.

gm, dropped a Series B and we’re now a $1.6B company after 9 months.



We don’t take any of this growth for granted. YOU, the creators and communities, have made our wildest dreams possible.@GreylockVC @electriccapital @lightspeedvp @paradigm @sequoia https://t.co/HOFywQrsfN — Magic Eden (@MagicEden) June 21, 2022

According to a report by The Block, investors were attracted to Magic Eden due to its large presence on the Solana blockchain, which is second in popularity among metaverse enthusiasts to Ethereum.

Magic Eden currently ranks as the third-largest NFT marketplace in terms of trading volumes, which is impressive considering the platform was launched less than a year ago.

The main goal for Magic Eden fresh off this Series B funding round is to work on its peer-to-peer NFT marketplace, while also continue developing the primary marketplace Launchpad.

Stay tuned for updates as more information about Magic Eden’s expansion plans are revealed. Follow the company’s official Twitter account here.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on Twitter.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!