NFT News: Yuga Labs Hires Noah Davis to Lead CryptoPunks

Welcome to NFT.NYC week! A ton of news is going to break over the next couple of days, and I will be covering it all here.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Yuga Labs Hires Noah Davis to Lead CryptoPunks

Yuga Labs continues to make moves.

This time, the team behind Bored Ape Yacht Club has hired Noah Davis (aka @NonFungibleNoah) to lead the company’s management of CryptoPunks. Yuga Labs acquired the rights to Punks back in March from Larva Labs, establishing metaverse dominance by owning the two most prominent NFT collections in existence at the time.

Now, they have chosen a leader for the new era of Punks. BAYC Co-Founder Garga announced this decision via Twitter thread on June 19:

Punks, art, and other news — Garga.eth (@CryptoGarga) June 19, 2022

Garga’s declaration was later confirmed in a formal announcement in The Bored Ape Gazette. Davis will leave his current position at Christie’s, where he was responsible for bringing Beeple’s “The First 5,000 Days” to auction, among other accomplishments.

Davis expressed his excitement for the move via Twitter, giving a sneak peek into his vision for the project:

I’m humbled and honored to announce I’ll be leaving my current post in July to steward the CryptoPunks as Brand Lead under the umbrella of @yugalabs before I say anything else it’s important to confirm what we WON’T be doing… simply put: I WILL NOT FUCK WITH THE PUNKS… — Noah (@NonFungibleNoah) June 19, 2022

“I really can’t overstate how incredible this journey out of the old Art World and into Web3 has been and I can’t wait to see where the road ahead leads,” he said. “I only know it will continue to be wild and weird. And I like it that way. Onward, upward and Long Live the Punks,” Davis stated in The Bored Ape Gazette column.

Stay tuned for updates as more information is revealed about Yuga Labs’ plans for CryptoPunks.

