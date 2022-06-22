NFT News: Gucci Files Trademarks to Enter the Metaverse

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Gucci Files Trademarks to Enter the Metaverse

Soon enough, you’ll be able to rock Gucci slides in the metaverse.

Trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis announced on June 21 that the fashion titan has filed five trademark claims to produce virtual goods, among other ventures:

GUCCI has filed 5 trademark applications for its name and logo indicating plans for

▶️ NFT-backed media

▶️ Crypto brokerage, exchange, marketplace services

▶️ Virtual clothing, vehicles, real estate, fashion shows, and currency#NFT #Metaverse #Web3 #Cryptocurrency #Fintech pic.twitter.com/HJVVl127qb — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) June 21, 2022

As seen in the tweet above, Gucci has ambitious plans for its metaverse campaign. This includes an NFT marketplace, virtual fashion shows, and a myriad of digital collectibles.

Will we see other major players in the fashion industry follow in Gucci’s footsteps and make a push into the metaverse? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned for updates as more information about Gucci’s NFT plans are revealed.

