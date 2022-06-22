NFT News: Doodles Hires Pharrell Williams as Chief Brand Officer

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Welcome to NFT.NYC week! A ton of news is going to break over the next couple of days, and I will be covering it all here.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Doodles Hires Pharrell Williams as Chief Brand Officer

Yes, you read that correctly.

Doodles has made a huge splash by bringing in GRAMMY winner and superstar artist Pharrell Williams to become the company’s new Chief Brand Officer. See the official announcement on Twitter below:

Not only will Pharrell serve as the team’s Chief Brand Officer, but he will also produce a Doodles album. This will be able to stream on a variety of platforms, but will be sold exclusively as NFTs.

This isn’t the first time Doodles has dipped its toes into the music industry, either. Back in May, the company appointed former Billboard President Julian Holguin as its new Partner and CEO, signaling a specific direction for the project.

The news doesn’t stop there.

The team behind Doodles also announced that Seven Seven Six, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s company, led the first funding round for the project. Ohanian later confirmed this on Twitter:

As an early @doodles holder (I bought a slew that looked like my daughter like 8 months ago) I was thrilled when my partner at @sevensevensix, @katelin_cruse, told me we'd be leading the first round of financing for Doodles. pic.twitter.com/JTCnXejBj2 — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) June 22, 2022

For a full breakdown of Doodles’ plans for the future, check out Eamon Convey’s recap below:

Stay tuned for updates as Doodles continues its metaverse expansion.

