NFT News: NHL Names Sweet Official NFT Marketplace Partner

NHL Names Sweet Official NFT Marketplace Partner

Hockey is coming to the metaverse.

In a huge announcement, the NHL, NHLPA and NHL Alumni Association have declared that they are partnering with NFT platform Sweet to serve as the league’s NFT marketplace.

See the official announcement on Twitter below:

This multiyear partnership will allow the NHL to produce a variety of unique NFT projects, opening new doors for avid fans to add to their collections.

The NHL x Sweet marketplace is expected to go live by October, just in time for the 2022-23 hockey season. As described in the official press release, “the stand-alone NHL platform custom-built for this program by Sweet will showcase current and historic moments as well as iconic elements of the game in the form of non-fungible tokens.”

Hockey fans... Get psyched for a whole new way to experience the @NHL. The official digital collectibles marketplace of the NHL is launching soon!

Sign up for updates at https://t.co/4I19lYC7xz pic.twitter.com/AVjNqtRb9G — NHLxSweet (@NHLxSweet) June 23, 2022

It is still yet to be determined which blockchain Sweet and the NHL will be building on, but Polygon and Tezos are expected to be strong contenders according to a Decrypt report.

The NHL joins other major sports leagues already in the metaverse, as NFTs continue to become a maintstream concept in that space.

Stay tuned for updates as more details about the NHL’s partnership with Sweet are revealed.

