NFT News: Cristiano Ronaldo Partners with Binance

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Welcome to NFT.NYC week! A ton of news is going to break over the next couple of days, and I will be covering it all here.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Cristiano Ronaldo Partners with Binance

The biggest star in soccer is coming to the metaverse.

Sorry, Messi fans. In terms of star power, no athlete comes to Cristiano Ronaldo on a global scale. The Manchester United player currently boasts 459 MILLION Instagram followers —which is the highest follower count for anyone on the app — and he made headlines on Thursday by agreeing to a multi-year partnership with crypto company Binance.

Proud to be partnering with @binance



Together we’ll give you the opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history.



I’m excited to take this journey with all of you. Let’s change the NFT game with #Binance. pic.twitter.com/SNSCMHggct — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 23, 2022

As part of the deal, Ronaldo will release a series of NFT collections exclusively on the Binance marketplace. The initial launch of these collectibles is expected to come later this year.

Binance is a major player in the crypto industry itself, boasting nine million followers on Twitter. This is just the latest metaverse campaign by a prominent athlete, as the concept becomes more mainstream in the sports community.

Stay tuned for updates as more information about Ronaldo’s partnership with Binance is revealed.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on Twitter.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!