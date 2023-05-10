Golic and Smetty: NHL Playoffs, draft lottery; Miami Grand Prix; Jokic-Ishba flop

A new episode of Golic and Smetty is out and they brought on Too Many Men Podcast host Sara Civian to talk hockey.

The trio discussed the NHL Playoffs and the early success of both the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers as underdogs. They also discussed the Chicago Blackhawks winning the NHL Draft Lottery and the right to draft the highly anticipated phenom Connor Bedard.

Mike Golic Sr. and Jessica Smetana later cover a barrage of topics from F1’s Miami Grand Prix taking place this past weekend in south Florida, to Denver Nuggets center NIkola Jokic’s clash with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishba, to Smetty saving a wedding.

You can find this episode of Golic and Smetty on the brand new DraftKings Network, a 24/7 stream of every show under the DK Network banner. You can also watch this episode on YouTube or listen to it via Apple Podcasts. Both of those links are provided below.

