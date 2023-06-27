DraftKings Network FULL 24/7 Weekly and Daily Programming Schedule

Curious when to get your Dan Le Batard and Friends fix each day, or what afternoons to set a reminder so you won’t miss a second of GM Shuffle? Well, you came to the right place.
This page will serve as your one-stop-shop for the official DraftKings Network programming schedule. Each day has its own table, so scroll down for an hour-by-hour breakdown, or see above for the full schedule grid.
Full DraftKings Network Schedule
DraftKings Network Daily Schedule
Monday
Time (ET)
Show
Time (ET)
Show
12-1 a.m.
Mystery Crate
1-2 a.m.
God Bless Football
2-4 a.m.
GOJO Reairs
4-6 a.m.
Best of DLB
6-7 a.m.
God Bless Football
7-8 a.m.
Follow the Money
8-9 a.m.
Mystery Crate
9-10 a.m.
God Bless Football
10-11 a.m.
GOJO
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
DLB
2-3 p.m.
VSiN Best Bets
3-4 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football / CF Draft
4-5 p.m.
GOJO
5-5:30 p.m.
GM Shuffle
5:30-6 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football
6-7 p.m.
VSiN Primetime
7-8 p.m.
Cooligans
8-10 p.m.
DLB Cutdown
10-11 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football / CF Draft
11 p.m.-12 a.m.
GOJO
Tuesday
Time (ET)
Show
Time (ET)
Show
12-1 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football / CF Draft
1-2 a.m.
GOJO
2-3 a.m.
GM Shuffle / Ross Tucker Football
3-5 a.m.
DLB Cutdown
5-6 a.m.
Cooligans
6-7 a.m.
GM Shuffle / Ross Tucker Football
7-8 a.m.
Follow the Money
8-8:30 a.m.
GM Shuffle
8:30-9 AM
Ross Tucker / CF Draft
9-10 a.m.
Cooligans
10-11 a.m.
GOJO
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
DLB
2-3 p.m.
VSiN Best Bets
3-4 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Reair / Even Money
4-5 p.m.
Golic and Smetty
5-6 p.m.
The Sweat: Tuesday Takeover with Jared Carrabis
6-7 p.m.
VSiN Primetime
7-8 p.m.
The Sweat: Tuesday Takeover with Jared Carrabis
8-10 p.m.
DLB Cutdown
10-11 p.m.
Anik and Florian
11 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Sweat: Tuesday Takeover with Jared Carrabis
Wednesday
Time (ET)
Show
Time (ET)
Show
12-1 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Even Money
1-2 a.m.
GOJO
2-3 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Even Money
3-5 a.m.
DLB Cutdown
5-6 a.m.
Anik and Florian
6-7 a.m.
Golic and Smetty
7-8 a.m.
Follow the Money
8-9 a.m.
Anik and Florian
9-10 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Even Money
10-11 a.m.
GOJO
11-2 p.m.
DLB
2-3 p.m.
VSiN Best Bets
3-4 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast
4-5 p.m.
GOJO
5-6 p.m.
Journeymen
6-7 p.m.
VSiN Primetime
7-8 p.m.
Journeymen
8-10 p.m.
DLB Cutdown
10-10:30 p.m.
Underdogs June 21
10:30-11 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast
11 p.m.-12 a.m.
GOJO
Thursday
Time (ET)
Show
Time (ET)
Show
12-1 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast
1-2 a.m.
GOJO
2-3 a.m.
Journeymen
3-5 a.m.
DLB Cutdown
5-6 a.m.
GOJO
6-7 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Underdogs
7-8 a.m.
Follow the Money
8-9 a.m.
Journeymen
9-10 a.m.
Underdogs / Fantasy Feast
10-11 a.m.
GOJO
11-2 p.m.
DLB
2-3 p.m.
VSiN Best Bets
3-4 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football/Fantasy Feast
4-5 p.m.
GOJO
5-5:30 p.m.
GM Shuffle
5:30-6 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football
6-7 p.m.
VSiN Primetime
7-8 p.m.
Cooligans
8-10 p.m.
DLB Cutdown
10-11 p.m.
Anik and Florian
11 p.m.-12 a.m.
GOJO
Friday
Time (ET)
Show
Time (ET)
Show
12-1 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast
1-2 a.m.
GOJO
2-3 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast
3-5 a.m.
DLB Cutdown
5-6 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast
6-7 a.m.
GM Shuffle / Ross Tucker Football
7-8 a.m.
Follow the Money
8-9 a.m.
Anik and Florian
9-10 a.m.
Cooligans
10-11 a.m.
GOJO
11-2 p.m.
DLB
2-3 p.m.
VSiN Best Bets
3-4 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Even Money
4-5 p.m.
GOJO
5-5:30 p.m.
GM Shuffle
5:30-6 p.m.
Ross Tucker / Even Money
6-7 p.m.
VSiN Primetime
7-8 p.m.
Basketball Illuminati
8-10 p.m.
DLB Cutdown
10-11 p.m.
God Bless Football
11 p.m.-12 a.m.
Basketball Illuminati
Saturday
Time (ET)
Show
Time (ET)
Show
12-1 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football / Even Money
1-2 a.m.
GOJO
2-4 a.m.
DLB Cutdown
4-5 a.m.
Basketball Illuminati
5-6 a.m.
God Bless Football
6-7 a.m.
GOJO
7-8 a.m.
God Bless Football
8-10 a.m.
Best of DLB
10-noon
Best Of Ross Tucker's week
12-2 p.m.
The Handle
2-3 p.m.
Mystery Crate
3-4 p.m.
GOJO
4-6 p.m.
Best of DLB
6-8 p.m.
Best of Ross Tucker
8-9 p.m.
Basketball Illuminati
9-10 p.m.
God Bless Football
10-10:30 p.m.
GM Shuffle
10:30-11 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football
11 p.m.-12 a.m.
GOJO
Sunday
Time (ET)
Show
Time (ET)
Show
12-1 a.m.
Mystery Crate
1-3 a.m.
Best of Ross Tucker
3-5 a.m.
Best of DLB
5-6 a.m.
Mystery Crate
6-7 a.m.
Golic and Smetty
7-8 a.m.
Mystery Crate
8-10 a.m.
Best of Ross Tucker
10-noon
Best of DLB
12-2 p.m.
The Handle
2-3 p.m.
God Bless Football
3-4 p.m.
Mystery Crate
4-6 p.m.
Best of Ross Tucker
6-7 p.m.
GOJO
7-8 p.m.
Mystery Crate
8-10 p.m.
Best of DLB
10-11 p.m.
God Bless Football
11 p.m.-12 a.m.
Mystery Crate
As you can see, for bettors looking to go all-in on the action, our 24/7 streaming destination provides viewers with non-stop content.
And as a reminder, you can tune into DraftKings Network right here or on Samsung TV Plus. For more information on how to watch, click here. You can also find additional info around many of the channel’s flagship shows, including recent episode recaps and clips, by visiting our Shows hub page.
