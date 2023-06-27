DraftKings Network FULL 24/7 Weekly and Daily Programming Schedule

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

Curious when to get your Dan Le Batard and Friends fix each day, or what afternoons to set a reminder so you won’t miss a second of GM Shuffle? Well, you came to the right place.

This page will serve as your one-stop-shop for the official DraftKings Network programming schedule. Each day has its own table, so scroll down for an hour-by-hour breakdown, or see above for the full schedule grid.

Full DraftKings Network Schedule

DraftKings Network Daily Schedule

Monday Time (ET) Show Time (ET) Show 12-1 a.m. Mystery Crate 1-2 a.m. God Bless Football 2-4 a.m. GOJO Reairs 4-6 a.m. Best of DLB 6-7 a.m. God Bless Football 7-8 a.m. Follow the Money 8-9 a.m. Mystery Crate 9-10 a.m. God Bless Football 10-11 a.m. GOJO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. DLB 2-3 p.m. VSiN Best Bets 3-4 p.m. Ross Tucker Football / CF Draft 4-5 p.m. GOJO 5-5:30 p.m. GM Shuffle 5:30-6 p.m. Ross Tucker Football 6-7 p.m. VSiN Primetime 7-8 p.m. Cooligans 8-10 p.m. DLB Cutdown 10-11 p.m. Ross Tucker Football / CF Draft 11 p.m.-12 a.m. GOJO

Tuesday Time (ET) Show Time (ET) Show 12-1 a.m. Ross Tucker Football / CF Draft 1-2 a.m. GOJO 2-3 a.m. GM Shuffle / Ross Tucker Football 3-5 a.m. DLB Cutdown 5-6 a.m. Cooligans 6-7 a.m. GM Shuffle / Ross Tucker Football 7-8 a.m. Follow the Money 8-8:30 a.m. GM Shuffle 8:30-9 AM Ross Tucker / CF Draft 9-10 a.m. Cooligans 10-11 a.m. GOJO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. DLB 2-3 p.m. VSiN Best Bets 3-4 p.m. Ross Tucker Football Reair / Even Money 4-5 p.m. Golic and Smetty 5-6 p.m. The Sweat: Tuesday Takeover with Jared Carrabis 6-7 p.m. VSiN Primetime 7-8 p.m. The Sweat: Tuesday Takeover with Jared Carrabis 8-10 p.m. DLB Cutdown 10-11 p.m. Anik and Florian 11 p.m.-12 a.m. The Sweat: Tuesday Takeover with Jared Carrabis

Wednesday Time (ET) Show Time (ET) Show 12-1 a.m. Ross Tucker Football / Even Money 1-2 a.m. GOJO 2-3 a.m. Ross Tucker Football / Even Money 3-5 a.m. DLB Cutdown 5-6 a.m. Anik and Florian 6-7 a.m. Golic and Smetty 7-8 a.m. Follow the Money 8-9 a.m. Anik and Florian 9-10 a.m. Ross Tucker Football / Even Money 10-11 a.m. GOJO 11-2 p.m. DLB 2-3 p.m. VSiN Best Bets 3-4 p.m. Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast 4-5 p.m. GOJO 5-6 p.m. Journeymen 6-7 p.m. VSiN Primetime 7-8 p.m. Journeymen 8-10 p.m. DLB Cutdown 10-10:30 p.m. Underdogs June 21 10:30-11 p.m. Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast 11 p.m.-12 a.m. GOJO

Thursday Time (ET) Show Time (ET) Show 12-1 a.m. Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast 1-2 a.m. GOJO 2-3 a.m. Journeymen 3-5 a.m. DLB Cutdown 5-6 a.m. GOJO 6-7 a.m. Ross Tucker Football / Underdogs 7-8 a.m. Follow the Money 8-9 a.m. Journeymen 9-10 a.m. Underdogs / Fantasy Feast 10-11 a.m. GOJO 11-2 p.m. DLB 2-3 p.m. VSiN Best Bets 3-4 p.m. Ross Tucker Football/Fantasy Feast 4-5 p.m. GOJO 5-5:30 p.m. GM Shuffle 5:30-6 p.m. Ross Tucker Football 6-7 p.m. VSiN Primetime 7-8 p.m. Cooligans 8-10 p.m. DLB Cutdown 10-11 p.m. Anik and Florian 11 p.m.-12 a.m. GOJO

Friday Time (ET) Show Time (ET) Show 12-1 a.m. Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast 1-2 a.m. GOJO 2-3 a.m. Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast 3-5 a.m. DLB Cutdown 5-6 a.m. Ross Tucker Football / Fantasy Feast 6-7 a.m. GM Shuffle / Ross Tucker Football 7-8 a.m. Follow the Money 8-9 a.m. Anik and Florian 9-10 a.m. Cooligans 10-11 a.m. GOJO 11-2 p.m. DLB 2-3 p.m. VSiN Best Bets 3-4 p.m. Ross Tucker Football / Even Money 4-5 p.m. GOJO 5-5:30 p.m. GM Shuffle 5:30-6 p.m. Ross Tucker / Even Money 6-7 p.m. VSiN Primetime 7-8 p.m. Basketball Illuminati 8-10 p.m. DLB Cutdown 10-11 p.m. God Bless Football 11 p.m.-12 a.m. Basketball Illuminati

Saturday Time (ET) Show Time (ET) Show 12-1 a.m. Ross Tucker Football / Even Money 1-2 a.m. GOJO 2-4 a.m. DLB Cutdown 4-5 a.m. Basketball Illuminati 5-6 a.m. God Bless Football 6-7 a.m. GOJO 7-8 a.m. God Bless Football 8-10 a.m. Best of DLB 10-noon Best Of Ross Tucker's week 12-2 p.m. The Handle 2-3 p.m. Mystery Crate 3-4 p.m. GOJO 4-6 p.m. Best of DLB 6-8 p.m. Best of Ross Tucker 8-9 p.m. Basketball Illuminati 9-10 p.m. God Bless Football 10-10:30 p.m. GM Shuffle 10:30-11 p.m. Ross Tucker Football 11 p.m.-12 a.m. GOJO

Sunday Time (ET) Show Time (ET) Show 12-1 a.m. Mystery Crate 1-3 a.m. Best of Ross Tucker 3-5 a.m. Best of DLB 5-6 a.m. Mystery Crate 6-7 a.m. Golic and Smetty 7-8 a.m. Mystery Crate 8-10 a.m. Best of Ross Tucker 10-noon Best of DLB 12-2 p.m. The Handle 2-3 p.m. God Bless Football 3-4 p.m. Mystery Crate 4-6 p.m. Best of Ross Tucker 6-7 p.m. GOJO 7-8 p.m. Mystery Crate 8-10 p.m. Best of DLB 10-11 p.m. God Bless Football 11 p.m.-12 a.m. Mystery Crate

As you can see, for bettors looking to go all-in on the action, our 24/7 streaming destination provides viewers with non-stop content.

And as a reminder, you can tune into DraftKings Network right here or on Samsung TV Plus. For more information on how to watch, click here. You can also find additional info around many of the channel’s flagship shows, including recent episode recaps and clips, by visiting our Shows hub page.

Lastly, in addition to rolling out here and on Samsung TV Plus, you can also enjoy DraftKings Network content in audio and video formats on platforms such as iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and the DraftKings YouTube channel, among others. And a friendly reminder, if you’re not already following DraftKings Network on Twitter, please do so to ensure you’re caught up on all the latest breaking news and show clips from our roster of programming!