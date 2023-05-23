Here are all the Spider-people who are due to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Instead of three separate live-action franchises from the likes of Sony and Marvel Studios, chances are that if you ask a die-hard fan, “What is the best Spider-Man movie ever made?” they will at least throw 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse into consideration. The animated feature film starred Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson in leading voice roles, grossed $384.3 million worldwide, and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Oscars.

The highly-anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will enter theaters on June 2. If you thought the first film had more than enough Spider-people already, buckle up because you’ll need to brush up on your Marvel comics lore to keep up with the plethora of appearances in this film.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on the big names to know before checking out the film and the current roster of confirmed Spider-people.

Which Spider-people are confirmed to appear in Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man (Peter B. Parker) all return to the sequel, reprised by voice actors Moore, Steinfeld, and Johnson. Two-heavy hitters join the trio in Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman, voiced by Oscar Isaac and Issa Rae, respectively.

Some fan favorites (for better or worse) that are confirmed to appear are Spider-Punk, the Scarlet Spider, and the Bombastic Bag-Man. For avid gamers that played PlayStation 2018 Spider-Man video game, the titular character will also appear in the film after being seen in both the trailers and on the official film poster.

Is there a chance that we could see some familiar live-action Spider-people as well? The Spider-Verse knows no boundaries, so while a cameo from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland is far from confirmed, don’t lose hope just yet.

Check out the complete list of confirmed appearances below: