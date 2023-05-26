When is the Succession series finale?

One of the most popular TV shows in the country will be coming to a close this week. Succession, which details the Roy family’s journey through a transition period at the corporation it runs called Waystar RoyCo. After three seasons and nine episodes of the fourth season, we are finally going to know who takes over for Logan Roy as the company’s new CEO in the series finale.

Succession series finale

The beginning of the fourth season showed the three Roy children Kendall, Roman and Shiv attempting to create their own media brand to rival Waystar after being muscled out by their father. They’ve effectively ceased all communication with Logan and even managed to negotiate an agreement to acquire Pierce News Group, something Logan had tried to do several times without success. There appeared to be some attempt at a reconciliation, although the sincerity of that was not quite evident.

All this comes on the backdrop of GoJo creator Lukas Matsson acquiring Waystar RoyCo. The children initially want to squeeze more money out of Matsson, but the sudden death of Logan pushes Kendall and Roman to the top of the chain of command. Shiv, feeling sidelined again, decides to forge her own path with Matsson while Kendall and Roman try to create an environment to call the deal off. These dynamics keep playing out in a relatively shady way until Election Day, where Kendall finds out about Shiv’s deception from Greg.

President-elect Jeryd Menken was reportedly set to introduce regulations to call off the merger as part of a deal with Roman. However, he never gave Roman a decisive answer on that front. Roman’s breakdown at Logan’s funeral might have given Menken second thoughts. Meanwhile, Matsson and Menken appear to have some sort of agreement in place as well to push the merger through. Kendall has hinted at plans to push Roman aside once Waystar pulls out of deal, so this will likely be a battle between Kendall and Shiv in the series finale.

The series finale will be available Sunday, May 28 at around 9 p.m. ET on Max.