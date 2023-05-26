Run time for Succession series finale: How long will episode be?

Get ready, Con-Heads and “Succession” fans alike, the series finale is nearly here.

While episodes typically hover around 60 minutes, the 10th and final episode of the fourth season of the HBO hit drama will reportedly run 90 minutes, according to series composer Nicholas Brittell.

“It’s 90 minutes,” Britell told Variety. “It’s a huge episode — like a movie.”

The finale will be directed by long-time series director Mark Mylod, who has helmed 15 episodes in the series’ tenure. “Succession” creator and mastermind Jesse Armstrong is unsurprisingly listed as the writer for the finale.

The highly anticipated final episode will potentially answer the long-awaited question of who will actually succeed the late Logan Roy and take control of Waystar RoyCo, while tying up other loose ends, such as the Tom-Shiv relationship and the GoJo deal.

The “Succession” series finale airs on Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, April 28, at 6 p.m. ET on Max.