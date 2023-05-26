Will Ferrell in talks to star as John Madden in upcoming movie

Will Ferrell is reportedly in talks to play legendary football coach — and video game pioneer — John Madden in the upcoming film Madden, directed by David O. Russell, according to Deadline.

The upcoming film, written by newcomer Cambron Clark, focuses on the former Oakland Raiders coach’s post-NFL career in which he became a broadcasting phenom and an unlikely video game icon. The script was featured on The Black List, which is an annual list of the best unproduced screenplays.

A huge sports fan, Ferrell reportedly wanted to play Lakers owner Jerry Buss in the HBO show “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” but the role ultimately went to his friend and Step Brothers star John C. Reilly. That caused a rift between longtime collaborators in Adam McKay and Ferrell, and caused the pair to end their professional relationship.

There’s no word on when Madden will be released.