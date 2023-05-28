With ‘Succession’ coming to an end, some upcoming HBO shows are coming to fill that void

HBO Max’s Succession is in its final season and premiered on March 26. It looks like HBO is going to break up the final season into two parts with a mid-season finale coming some time in April. The show will officially wrap up the fourth and final season on Sunday, May 28. When Succession comes to an end, there will once again be a void in the Sunday viewing schedule (at least in the short term). Here are some TV shows to look forward to in the near future and some that could succeed Succession as the top offering from Max.

Love and Death, Miniseries

Love and Death released on Thursday, April 27 with three episodes and has been on a weekly release calendar since. Love and Death stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, and is based on the true story of a Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery, accused of axe murdering her best friend Betty Gore in 1980.

This series has a lot of heavy hitters and starts off slow, but really picks up and peaks during the episodes going over the trial. Tom Pelphrey plays Don Crowder, who serves as the defense attorney for Montgomery during the trial. Pelphrey’s performance in particular sticks out among Olsen and Plemons.

The Idol, Season 1

From the same person who brought us Euphoria (Sam Levinson), The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. Depp is Jocelyn, a pop star who is looking to regain her status after a breakdown. She seeks help through Tedros, played by The Weeknd, a self-help guru and cult leader. The show has already come under scrutiny given the intense nature of the content. Some of the scenes go a bit far. It’s expected to premiere on June 4 to take place of Succession on Sunday nights in the 9 p.m. ET slot. So far it’s gotten terrible reviews but we’ll see if ratings rebound when the general public gets a look.

Full Circle, Limited Series

Steven Soderbergh’s new series stars Zazie Beetz, CCH Pounder, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Jim Gaffigan and Dennis Quaid. It’s about a kidnapping of a boy gone wrong and what the aftermath exposes.