Breaking down Succession series finale pool on DraftKings

The show you love full of characters you hate has reached its denouement, as Sunday is the final episode of HBO Max’s extraordinarily compelling Succession.

Where the four-season series belongs in the Television Hall of Fame can be debated, but unquestionably it belongs as one of the great works of the Prestige TV era.

Now will Kendall, Roman, Shiv, Connor, and the rest of the Roy’s and their underlings/hangers-on/haters stick the landing? We’ll all find out tonight.

And you can win your share of $1000 in DraftKings Sportsbook’s Roy Family Drama Finale pool. We go over some of the potential answers to the questions below!

SPOILERS BELOW NOT INCLUDING FINAL EPISODE

Succession series finale pool

Who is the CEO of Waystar Royco at the end of the episode?

Kendall

Roman

Shiv

Lukas

Greg

Someone else

We’re merely projecting here, but we think Shiv Roy ends up starting her own family by screwing over her brothers, and also being under the thumb of Lukas. She gets her payday and her platform, but is unable to maintain the already-frayed familial ties of the Roy’s.

Her child will go up in the ultimate luxury, but without the uncles she might have known otherwise. You don’t name a character “Shiv” if she’s not willing to stab a few folks along the way, no matter how close they are.

Is the merger with GoJo completed by the end of the episode?

Yes

No

And if Shiv is the CEO, we think GoJo’s offer for Waystar Royco is accepted, and they take over the company.

Who is the head of ATN at the end of the episode?

Greg

Tom

Someone else

Would Shiv push out her own husband/baby daddy as revenge for when he sold her and her siblings out to Logan before his death? Oh you bet your bippy she would. And making Tom’s favorite whipping boy the new exec is just twisting the knife a bit more.