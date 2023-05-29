Here’s what to know before you watch ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’

One of the most highly anticipated superhero films will finally hit theaters this summer, and surprisingly no, it won’t be advertised as the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will arrive in cinemas on June 2, marking the release of the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Peter B. Parker will return with Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson reprising their voice-acting roles. Among the many new faces joining the cast are Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman, who Oscar Isaac and Issa Rae voice.

Before checking out the sequel, we have the rundown on everything and anything you need to know.

What is the plot of Across the Spider-Verse?

The official plot synopsis for the film reads as follows:

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Trailers and released footage confirmed that the powerful villain would indeed be The Spot, a relatively obscure foe relative to some of the heavy hitters in Marvel comics lore. Jason Schwartzman will voice the Spider-Verse foe and carries the ability to seamlessly traverse the Multiverse at ease, which makes him a significant threat to Miles and his fellow Spider-people.

Who will appear in Across the Spider-Verse?

If you loved the variety of Spider-people that appeared in the first film, you’re in for a treat because Across the Spider-Verse is turning the dial to an 11. The titular characters of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man (Peter B. Parker) will return for their next multiversal chapter and are joined by some big names in both the comics and Hollywood.

Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman will join the fold in the sequel, voiced by Oscar Isaac and Issa Rae, respectively. These five superpowered beings are just a tiny taste of the incoming roster for the film, which also includes the likes of Spider-Punk and Scarlet Spider.

While not confirmed yet, could we also see a brief cameo from one of three live-action Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland?

What do I need to watch before Across the Spider-Verse?

Despite the number of Spider-people (and counting) that are set to appear in the film, you don’t necessarily need to become a Spidey expert before adding that movie ticket to your checkout cart. Watching 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse will serve you just as well, as the sequel will follow Miles’ journey to becoming Brooklyn’s web-head from the first film.

Still, for those hoping to become their own “Spidey experts,” feel free to check out some of the live-action films released to date and brush up on the comics stories that have inspired some of the Spider-people confirmed to appear.

If you have a PS4 or PS5, fire up 2018’s Spider-Man as the Sony/Insomniac version of the hero is set to appear in the film.

Will Across the Spider-Verse be released on streaming or in theaters?

Like the first film, Across the Spider-Verse will be a theatrical release that finally swings into theaters on June 2. While there’s no word yet on if and when the film will debut on streaming, these movies are typically available for rent on digital a few months after the theatrical release.