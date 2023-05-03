Three questions to ask heading into ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3.’

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark the end of the current iteration of the team, and, more specifically, the end of the story introduced back in 2014. Writer/director James Gunn has not been shy about this being the team’s “last ride” when it hits theaters on May 5, and with that realization comes some lingering questions.

Aside from some obvious questions surrounding the team's status, we break down other thought-starters you’ll want to bring when you head to the theaters for this intergalactic adventure.

Who will be a part of the next Guardians of the Galaxy group?

Gunn has been adamant that the upcoming threequel will mark the conclusion of the story he began in 2014. In essence, it marks the end of this Guardians of the Galaxy group, with a notable emphasis on the word “this.” As Marvel comics history has illustrated repeatedly, the Guardians of the Galaxy lineup has evolved multiple times.

Adam Warlock feels like a prime candidate to join and potentially lead the next iteration of the Guardians. A character of his power feels ill-suited to be a one-film addition. Cosmo could also transition to become an official member after making their second appearance following The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

While a longshot, there is always an opportunity for a subtle, yet significant nod to Richard Rider, aka Nova, who has been rumored to get his own live-action series

Will Vol. 3 potentially tie in with The Marvels?

Given Gunn’s repeated remarks about this film being comfortably situated within the Guardians universe, it seems likely that Marvel Studios has granted him the flexibility of letting him tell the story he wants to illustrate without being forced to throw in easter eggs to the larger universe. Then again, this is the MCU, and the cinematic franchise’s success was built on an overarching and interconnected universe.

Could Vol. 3 potentially tie in, even minutely, to the MCU’s next intergalactic adventure in The Marvels, which releases in November?

This reality may be far-fetched, but eagle-eye fans may have noticed some easter eggs in The Marvels teaser trailer that connects to the universe established in Guardians. These nods include the “jump point” that Monica Rambeau investigates and the apparent inclusion of Ronan the Accuser, or at least one of the Accusers, standing next to the film’s villain Dar-Benn, portrayed by Zawe Ashton.

Will any Guardians play a role in the Multiversal saga’s future?

It’s no secret that the future of the MCU lies in the Multiverse – following the debut of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will need plenty of assistance to withstand Kang's threat. Could it mean a team-up with one of the Guardians is in store?

While it seems likely that the current lineup will not return in total, it still leaves the door open for one or two of them to assist in some capacity in either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars.