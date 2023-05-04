Adam Warlock’s inclusion in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ might be a big one

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on May 5. While it will mark the end of the journey of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first space ensemble, it will also feature the debut of a long-awaited character from Marvel Comics lore.

In addition to the stacked ensemble of returning heroes, Adam Warlock will make his MCU introduction in the threequel film and will be portrayed by Will Poulter.

Let’s break down the significance of the MCU’s newest addition to the roster, which may shed some light on whether he’s an ally or foe in the upcoming film.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the first time we see Adam Warlock in the MCU?

While Guardians Vol. 3 will mark the live-action debut of Adam Warlock on the big screen, this isn’t the first time he’s been referenced in the MCU. Fans will recall that we got a subtle tease of his incoming arrival in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In case you can’t remember the closing events of the 2017 film, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered.

After her drones were destroyed by the villainous Ego, Ayesha, the golden High Priestess and the leader of the Sovereign people, alludes to her plan of creating a new artificial being capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy.

After pondering for a moment, she says she will call him “Adam,” to which the audience is then treated to a shot of a golden cocoon.

What is Adam Warlock’s Power Set?

After being given an artificially created body, Adam Warlock is granted a superhuman physiology with numerous powers, including superhuman strength, speed, agility, and reflexes. He also possesses cosmic senses and is immortal, able to regenerate himself in a cocoon.

His regenerative cocoon allows him to develop new powers over time, which is beneficial following battles against adversaries with perceived leverage. After spending time in his cocoon, he can adapt to previous weaknesses and create advantages for future battles.

What is his significance to Guardians Vol. 3?

While it has been revealed that The High Evolutionary, portrayed by Chukwudi Iwuji, will be the villain for Guardians Vol. 3, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be an ally or adversary to the Guardians. The High Evolutionary is notoriously obsessed with genetics and evolving creatures to a higher form. Adam Warlock is arguably the embodiment of a being developed to peak capacity.

Does The High Evolutionary hope to enlist him, or will he view him as a threat to be removed?

As for Warlock’s relationship with the Guardians, it’s safe to assume that following the post-credits events of Guardians Vol. 2, his first purpose will be destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy. After all, Ayesha does create him with the sole purpose of exacting revenge on our favorite space heroes. However, there remains the chance that Adam Warlock realizes the High Evolutionary poses a more significant threat.

Thus, at least for this film, Warlock may partner with the Guardians, giving them a much-needed ally to go toe-to-toe with The High Evolutionary.