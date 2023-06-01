June TV Premieres: Here are some shows to check out this month

The weather is getting warmer, and most of us will enjoy it outside with BBQs, festivals, and get-togethers. Just in case you had some downtime between some activities, here are some fresh premieres coming at you through your streaming apps and television screens throughout June.

“Black Mirror Season 6” (TBA, Netflix)

If you have been missing the latest tales of how technology will come for us all (instead of reading it from the new headlines about AI.) Black Mirror will return with five more episodes to make you look at your Amazon device sideways. Some stars headlining this trek are Annie Murphy, Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Rory Culkin.

“The Idol” (June 4, HBO)

The Idol follows a rising pop star who falls in love with a cult leader and nightclub owner and comes from the showrunner of the hit HBO show Euphoria. If the romance between the two isn’t enough to draw you into the show, then perhaps a star-studded cast will do the trick. The mega show stars Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknand as Lily-Rose Depp. Though the show has yet to debut publicly, it’s already drawn plenty of buzz and headlines across the internet.

“Arnold” (June 7, Netflix)

A three-part documentary series from Netflix details never before seen footage and anecdotes of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from his beginnings in Austria to Hollywood stardom. Arnold includes interviews with the star actor’s friends, family, rivals, and more as the series touches upon his tenure as the Governor of the State of California.

“The Crowded Room” (June 9, Apple TV)

Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried headline Apple TV’s latest original series, this time shifting to a crime thriller set in 1979. The series is based on the crimes of Billy Minigan and is inspired by the 1981 non-fiction novel, “The Minds of Billy Minigan.” The show comprises ten episodes, and in addition to Holland Seyfriend, the ensemble cast includes the likes of Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Christopher Abbott, and Henry Eikenberry.

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” (June 18, AMC)

The Walking Dead stands alone as one of the longest-running shows in television history while spawned several different spin-offs, including the latest in The Walking Dead: Dead City. In the upcoming series, set to debut on June 18, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) take center stage to explore more of the show’s zombie world. The show marks one of the most high-profile spinoffs of the original show and will reportedly not shy away from the impactful decisions made from the main story.

“Secret Invasion” (June 21, Disney +)

Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ release begs whether you can trust anyone, even those closest to you. With Samuel L. Jackson returning to star as Nick Fury, the MCU’s latest chapter will explore the alien race of the Skrulls, who possess shape-shifting powers and the ability to emulate the appearance of anyone. In addition to Jackson’s return, the cast welcomes back Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Don Cheadle as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, and Ben Mendolhson as Talos. New additions to the cast include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Coleman, and Emilia Clarke.

“The Bear: Season 2” (June 22, Hulu)

FX is back with the second season of their acclaimed restauranteur dramedy starring Jeremy Allen White in the lead role of Carmy. Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) return as the next season is set to focus on Carmy’s ambitions of opening up a new restaurant with the hopes of fulfilling his culinary aspirations.

“I’m A Virgo” (June 23, Prime Video)

From the creative mind of Sorry to Bother You, Boots Riley brings fans a new absurdist series starring Jharrel Jerome, who has previous acting credits in acclaimed films and series such as Moonlight and When They See Us. The series also stars Walton Goggins and Olivia Washington and focuses on a surreal coming-of-age story featuring a 13-foot-tall black man named Cootie, portrayed by Jerome. The fact that he boasts an abnormal height forces his family to try and shield him from the repercussions of the outside world, whether that be those trying to take advantage of others ridiculing him at his expense.