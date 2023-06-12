 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Season 2 trailer, premiere date revealed

The second season of the John C. Reilly-led HBO series chronicling the rise and fall of the Lakers dynasty in the 80s returns in August

By Lance Cartelli
Deadline Contenders Television – Arrivals - Day 2 Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

The wait for “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” is nearly over.

The HBO original show, which details the rise and fall of the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty in the 1980s, will return on August 6 on the new streaming service MAX.

MAX also released a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season: You can watch it below.

The hit series' first season followed the Lakers' early struggles under Jerry Buss until they brokered a deal to draft Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

As the poster indicates, the sophomore season will focus on the Lakers-Celtics rivalry — highlighted by the Magic and Larry Bird rivalry. This season will reportedly focus on the 1980 through 1984 NBA campaigns, including plenty of Purple and Gold against their most-hated rivals in the Celtics.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” stars John C. Reilly as Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, among others.

