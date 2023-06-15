 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Has Governors Ball finally found a home venue? The 2023 iteration makes the case.

Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA, Ice Spice, and more came and conquered Flushing Meadows Corona Park

By Murjani Rawls

Smoke storms be dammed! The week of Governors' Ball looked a bit dicey compared to the days before the three-day New York music festival’s air prospects due to the ongoing wildfires in Canada. It was a stark reminder (and hopefully not foreshadowing) of what climate change's effects can impose on outdoor performance spaces. The history of Governors Ball is undoubtedly steeped in battling the elements. Who could ever forget the great mud pit of 2013? (the spare boots that I quickly threw away after didn’t)

Thankfully, the weather gods were great to the festival and its new location at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Sunshine and good temperatures solidified the feeling that the setting could be a more permanent location for the nearly 100,000 music lovers to return to summer after summer—no black top – just lots of grass, trees, and installments galore.

Music-wise, there was a lot to sample and marvel. Lizzo brought uncanny showmanship and positive affirmations. ODESZA, with their trademark drum line in tow, lit up the Saturday night sky with their visuals and brand of electronic music. Before his set, there were calls for “Kung Fu Kenny” as Kendrick Lamar returned to close out the festival with a neverending set of hits people rapped every word of. Ice Spice’s 30-minute set had one of the festival's biggest crowds. The R&B genre was well represented by Ari Lennox, Syd, and Giveon. If you needed a nice mix of theatrics, costume changes, and an artist confidently moving through musical spaces, Rina Sawayama was there for you.

It’s great – other than a brief downpour that Kim Petras powered through, there was nothing to complain about. That’s great for a festival where you almost have to pack different amounts of contingencies to enjoy yourself. Now that Governors Ball has found a place to hang its hat, it can also broaden the scope of artists to represent more Spanish music, dancehall, etc. Let’s all breathe a sigh of relief and take in the excitement that the festival finally gets its home court advantage it’s desired for so long.

Check out photos from the festival below

Day One

Lizzo

Lizzo
Murjani Rawls

Ice Spice

Ice Spice
Murjani Rawls

070 Shake

070 Shake
Murjani Rawls

Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf
Murjani Rawls

HAIM

HAIM
Murjani Rawls

Kim Petras

Kim Petras
Murjani Rawls

Tai Verdes

Tai Verdes
Murjani Rawls

Diplo

Diplo
Murjani Rawls

Eladio Carrion

Eladio Carrion
Murjani Rawls

Joey Bada$$

Joey Bada$$
Murjani Rawls

Michelle

Michelle
Murjani Rawls

Day Two

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse
Murjani Rawls

Amber Mark

Amber Mark
Murjani Rawls

ODESZA

ODESZA
Murjani Rawls

SYD

SYD
Murjani Rawls

Kenny Beats

Kenny Beats
Murjani Rawls

AESPA

AESPA
Murjani Rawls

Snail Mail

Snail Mail
Murjani Rawls

Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama
Murjani Rawls

Lil Baby

Lil Baby
Murjani Rawls

Lauv

Lauv
Murjani Rawls

Koffee

Koffee
Murjani Rawls

Day Three

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar
Murjani Rawls

Sabrina Claudio

Sabrina Claudio
Murjani Rawls

Sofi Tucker

Sofi Tucker
Murjani Rawls

PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress
Murjani Rawls

Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox
Murjani Rawls

Giveon

Giveon
Murjani Rawls

More From DraftKings Nation