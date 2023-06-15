Has Governors Ball finally found a home venue? The 2023 iteration makes the case.

Smoke storms be dammed! The week of Governors' Ball looked a bit dicey compared to the days before the three-day New York music festival’s air prospects due to the ongoing wildfires in Canada. It was a stark reminder (and hopefully not foreshadowing) of what climate change's effects can impose on outdoor performance spaces. The history of Governors Ball is undoubtedly steeped in battling the elements. Who could ever forget the great mud pit of 2013? (the spare boots that I quickly threw away after didn’t)

Thankfully, the weather gods were great to the festival and its new location at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Sunshine and good temperatures solidified the feeling that the setting could be a more permanent location for the nearly 100,000 music lovers to return to summer after summer—no black top – just lots of grass, trees, and installments galore.

Music-wise, there was a lot to sample and marvel. Lizzo brought uncanny showmanship and positive affirmations. ODESZA, with their trademark drum line in tow, lit up the Saturday night sky with their visuals and brand of electronic music. Before his set, there were calls for “Kung Fu Kenny” as Kendrick Lamar returned to close out the festival with a neverending set of hits people rapped every word of. Ice Spice’s 30-minute set had one of the festival's biggest crowds. The R&B genre was well represented by Ari Lennox, Syd, and Giveon. If you needed a nice mix of theatrics, costume changes, and an artist confidently moving through musical spaces, Rina Sawayama was there for you.

It’s great – other than a brief downpour that Kim Petras powered through, there was nothing to complain about. That’s great for a festival where you almost have to pack different amounts of contingencies to enjoy yourself. Now that Governors Ball has found a place to hang its hat, it can also broaden the scope of artists to represent more Spanish music, dancehall, etc. Let’s all breathe a sigh of relief and take in the excitement that the festival finally gets its home court advantage it’s desired for so long.

Check out photos from the festival below

Day One

Lizzo

Ice Spice

070 Shake

Remi Wolf

HAIM

Kim Petras

Tai Verdes

Diplo

Eladio Carrion

Joey Bada$$

Michelle

Day Two

Suki Waterhouse

Amber Mark

ODESZA

SYD

Kenny Beats

AESPA

Snail Mail

Rina Sawayama

Lil Baby

Lauv

Koffee

Day Three

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Claudio

Sofi Tucker

PinkPantheress

Ari Lennox

Giveon