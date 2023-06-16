A complete timeline of the troubles of Ezra Miller

With DC’s The Flash set to hit theaters Friday, June 16, there is just as much excitement about the film as there is controversy regarding the film’s lead actor. Ezra Miller, who portrays the DC hero, has been embroiled in several legal issues and public discourse over the last few years, setting up questions as to whether the DC film would indeed be released.

With The Flash’s press tour set to move forward, Miller will reportedly not appear in a significant capacity — although they did make an appearance at the film’s premiere — so as not to distract from the film. Ahead of the film’s release, we’re running through a high-level overview of Miller’s timeline of issues.

After starting with a few acting roles in indie films, Miller encountered their breakout role in 2012’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower, in which they portray Patrick Stewart, a gay high-school senior who takes a depressed freshman Charlie, portrayed by Logan Lerman, under his wing with Sam, portrayed by Emma Watson. Based on the coming-of-age novel of the same name, the role officially makes Miller a household name in Hollywood.

Not long after in October 2014, Miller was officially cast as the Flash in the DC Comics Extended Universe, beating out Grant Gustin who portrays the character in the CW series of the same name. From then on, they become a consistent addition to various big-name franchises, including the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Between 2015 and 2019, Miller would go on to express some questionable behavior during interviews and public appearances, before eventually running into a variety of legal issues beginning in 2020.

In February 2020, Miller reportedly took up residence at an AirBnB in an Iceland suburb with some artists and ex-pats, with one anonymous woman comparing the house to that of a “commune.” Miller reportedly paid for food, weed, and lodging at the AirBnB, while giving questionable speeches on the topic of spirituality and possessing spiritual powers.

In April of the same year, a disturbing video emerged which appeared to show Miller choking a woman and throwing her to the ground at a bar in Iceland. Reports said that the altercation began after “pushy” fans confronted Miller, and then they responded by physically attacking the woman.

In January 2022, Miller posts a since-deleted video on Instagram in which they tell members of a North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan to “kill themselves” with their guns, or else “we’ll do it for you if that’s what you want.” While the rationale for the post is unclear, the video goes viral nonetheless.

In March 2022, Miller is arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following a physical confrontation with patrons at a karaoke bar. Police reports indicate they began yelling “obscenities” at the patrons and grabbed a microphone from a woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a man playing darts.

In April of the same year, and three weeks after the March incident, Miller is again taken into custody in Hawaii for allegedly throwing a chair that hit a woman at a private party, which left the woman with a half-inch cut on her forehead.

In June 2022, the parents of 18-year-old activist Gibson Iron Eyes, who is nonbinary, accuse Miller of grooming their child. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Gibson’s parents, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes, and pediatrician Sara Jumping Eagle allege that Miller has been involved with their child since they were 12.

Over the next few months, various reports accuse Miller of acting inappropriately toward a number of individuals, including a 12-year-old nonbinary child who alleges that they were targeted by Miller. In early August, Vermont State Police confirm that Miller has been charged with the “offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling” in Stamford, Vermont, with several bottles of alcohol taken from the home.

Through a representative, Miller stated in August 2022 revealing that they are being treated for “complex health issues” after having recently “gone through a time of intense crisis.” Miller apologizes to anyone who’s alarmed or upset by their past behavior and commits to returning to a productive stage of life.