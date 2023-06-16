It’s time to rank all of the live-action portrayals of Batman

As DC’s The Flash makes its way into theaters on June 16, the film marks an unofficial homecoming for Michael Keaton as he portrays The Dark Knight for the first time in more than 30 years. But Keaton is by far the only actor to have played the role of Batman over the course of the character’s live-action cinematic history.

Ahead of Keaton’s return as The Caped Crusader, we’re updating our list of the best live-action Batman films from worst to best.

Updated live-action Batman movie rankings

9. Batman and Robin (1997)

George Clooney donned the cowl for the 1997 film as this iteration of the caped crusader has been widely panned as not only one of the worst Batman ever made but arguably one of the weakest comic book live-adaptation films.

8. Batman Forever (1995)

Val Kilmer assumed the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman and while it's clearly not one of the stronger films on this list, one can argue it's very underappreciated. It also gave fans a memorable performance from Jim Carrey as Edward Nigma, aka The Riddler.

7. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

In a film whose title is headlined by Batman and Superman, it was arguably Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman that stole the show in her limited capacity. While this film isn’t necessarily bad by comic book movie standards, it was undoubtedly underwhelming as its 152-minute runtime left plenty more action from The Dark Knight to be desired.

6. Batman Returns (1992)

Michael Keaton’s portrayal of Batman continues to be iconic to this day as he faced off with the Penguin and Catwoman in the 1992 film and defeated them with relative ease. One of the strengths of Keaton’s run as Bruce Wayne was his strength and intellect being on display.

5. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Christopher Nolan pulled off an incredible feat in putting a bow on one of the stronger comic book trilogies to ever grace the screen, and Tom Hardy’s portrayal of Bane gave us some iconic comic book moments adapted for live-action, such as Bane “breaking the Bat” from the Batman: Knightfall run. The only drawback is that with Bruce Wayne taking a majority of the film to recover from his injuries, we don’t see him battle as The Dark Knight as much as fans would have liked.

4. Batman (1989)

Echoing the sentiment shared from Batman Returns, Keaton’s first go-around as The Dark Knight saw him face-off with his most iconic villain in The Joker, portrayed by Jack Nicholson. From The Joker’s memorable line, “Did you ever dance with the devil in the pale moonlight?” to Batman’s quintessential Batmobile, it's no wonder why DC’s latest film brings back one of the first to ever don the cape.

3. Batman Begins (2005)

Nolan faced a tall task in reimaging yet another origin story for Bruce Wayne, but his incorporation of Ra’s Al Ghul, played by Liam Neeson, was a fantastic addition to see on screen. Cillian Murphy’s Scarecrow provided a breath of fresh air when it came to exploring Batman’s gallery of rogue villains, and enough cannot be said for Batman’s cool armor and gadgets. A major plus should be given for the explanation behind the ears of Batman’s cowl.

2. The Batman (2022)

Perhaps it's too early to rank Robert Pattinson’s Batman so high on this list, but Matt Reeves should be given major kudos for exploring the “greatest detective” side of The Dark Knight, which was arguably lacking even in Nolan’s trilogy. The cat-and-mouse game with the Riddler was fantastic to see on screen, and how can anyone hate the iconic shot of Batman walking toward the Penguin, with Michael Giacchino’s score blaring in the background?

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest comic book films, The Dark Knight gave fans the embodiment of “unstoppable force versus immovable object” in Batman going toe-to-toe with Heath Ledger’s Joker. The late actor put a chaotic spin on his portrayal of Batman’s iconic foe that has yet to be, and likely never will be matched to this day.