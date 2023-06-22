Odds for potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage fight

With Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg closer than ever to settling their feud via mixed martial arts, and most of the free world likely rooting for some level of mutual destruction, we asked our oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook to handicap any potential meeting of two of the world’s 10 wealthiest people in a cage.

Projected odds for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage match

Elon Musk +140

Mark Zuckerberg -160

From DK’s Director of Race & Sports Operations, the legendary Johnny Avello:

Zuckerberg is 12 years younger and has taken part in an intensive challenge in which he ran a mile, completed 100 pull-ups, 200 press-ups and 300 squats, before running a further mile, all while wearing a 9kg weighted vest. He also has been training in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu. Musk also dabbles in taekwondo, karate, judo & jiu-jitsu.

So while Zuckerberg will be the smaller man via weight and size (Zuckerberg is 5’7, Musk is 6’1 1⁄ 2 according to what we could find on the interwebz), he’s a big MMA fan and seems to be in better shape. Musk appears to have a strategy once he gets in the cage, but of course he’d have to get the smaller man on the mat first, thus he’s the underdog at open.

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

We’ll see how the markets move any potential pricing if this battle comes to happen. And if it does, let’s just hope a bunch of worthy charities get a lot of money.