It’s Halloween in June with new Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer

For some Halloween is a year-round event. So to get a trailer like Five Nights at Freddy’s in late June is quite the treat. The upcoming film from Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions released a new trailer on Tuesday. The movie stars Josh Hutcherson and Elizabeth Lail and is based off the cult video game franchise of the same name, developed by Scott Cawthon.

If you’re unfamiliar with the video game franchise, the storyline is pretty simple. Hutcherson plays Mike Schmidt (no not the Phillies Hall of Fame third baseman), who is hired as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The restaurant is basically a Chuck E. Cheese knock-off filled with animatronic characters who perform on stage for kids. The place is basically abandoned and after midnight the animatronic cast come to life and kill anyone lurking around.

The video game was point and click based and you use lights, doors, vents and cameras to fend off the animatronic monsters. There are other minigames and Easter eggs within the game that help tell the backstory.

If you want a warmup to Five Nights at Freddy’s, check out Willy’s Wonderland on Hulu. It stars Nicolas Cage and it is amazing if you’re into the campy horror genre. Willy’s is essentially the same concept with Nic Cage starting at a animatronic theme park/restaurant with a dark, disturbing past. Willy’s Wonderland had a lot to do with demonic possession and a former serial killer.