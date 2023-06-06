Who we want to see on the cover of Madden 24

An annual milestone of the NFL offseason will be reached on Wednesday as EA Sports will announce the cover athlete for Madden 24.

Since 2000, the video game company has bestowed the honor of being on the Madden cover to a superstar player that’s at the top of their games. From Michael Vick in 2003, to Richard Sherman in 2014, to Patrick Mahomes in 2019, a Madden cover can serve as a time capsule that captures who was setting the league on fire at the time. Below, we’ll share a few stars we think should grace the cover of Madden this fall.

Madden 24: Who we want to see on cover

Josh Allen

Allen gracing the cover of Madden one of these years is an inevitability considering his rise as one of the faces of the league next to Patrick Mahomes. He has turned himself into a consistent MVP candidate since 2020, throwing for over 4,000 yards in three straight seasons and rushing for over 700 yards in back-to-back years. During that span, the Bills have made deep postseason runs as a legitimate Super Bowl contender and that has only increased the visibility and popularity of their star QB. It has already been rumored for months that he will be this year’s cover guy and that could be a reality come Wednesday.

Joe Burrow

Another star quarterback who seems destined to be on the Madden cover is Burrow, who has elevated the Bengals’ franchise since his arrival in 2020. After leading Cincy to an appearance in Super Bowl 56, he threw for just under 4,500 yards and marched the team right back to the AFC Championship Game. On top of that, there’s a cool factor with the Bengals QB that would make him an ideal cover guy.

Justin Jefferson

It’s rare to see a guy show up to the NFL and almost immediately establish himself as the best player at his position. That is essentially what Jefferson has done since his arrival to Minnesota in 2020. After putting up ridiculous numbers through his first two years, he earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors last year by catching 128 passes for 1,809 yards, and eight touchdowns. Along with his game-breaking abilities, Jefferson has flashed his personality since is days at LSU and is the undisputed king of the griddy (the griddy may be a bit played out at this point, but we don’t doubt that he could come up with a new dance instantly). He’d be an excellent Madden cover man.

Micah Parsons

We had to get a defensive guy on this list and one of the fastest rising defensive stars in the league has been Parsons. The outside linebacker dominated since arriving to Dallas in 2021, posting 26.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in just two seasons. That has earned him First-team All-Pro honors in both of his seasons in the NFL and there’s bound to be more throughout his career. Parsons would surprisingly be the first active Cowboys player to grace the cover of Madden and given their fan base, it would be a bump for EA Sports in the sales department.

Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes has already graced the cover of Madden twice and one would imagine that he won’t be a candidate again for a while. But his right-hand man Kelce would fit the role perfectly. The veteran tight end put together yet another First-team All-Pro season last season and played a vital role in Kansas City winning Super Bowl 57. On top of him being the top TE in the league, football fans have gotten familiar with his bombastic personality and his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason is one of the top sports pods out right now. If EA Sports is looking for a representative from the reigning champs that’s not Mahomes, Kelce would be perfect.