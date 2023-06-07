EA Sports is set to announce the cover athlete for the upcoming Madden 24 video game on Wednesday. Rumors are swirling that it could be Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. If so, he’d be the third straight cover to feature an NFL QB (not counting last year with Madden himself on the cover). EA Sports has been good about switching things up on a year-to-year basis.
Since 2000, at least one active or former NFL player has been selected to be the cover athlete of the game. However, last year’s edition featured John Madden himself, a tribute to the franchise’s namesake following his death in December of 2021. Below, we’ll go through all of the covers for Madden since 2000.