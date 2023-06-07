Who is on the cover of Madden 24?

EA Sports revealed the cover athlete for Madden 24 and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will grace the front of this year’s video game. It had been rumored throughout the offseason that the strong-armed QB would be gracing the cover of the annual video game and it was finally confirmed on Wednesday.

Allen gracing the cover of Madden was an inevitability considering his rise in recent years as one of the faces of the league next to Patrick Mahomes. He has turned himself into a consistent MVP candidate since 2020, throwing for over 4,000 yards in three straight seasons and rushing for over 700 yards in back-to-back years. During that span, the Bills have made deep postseason runs as a legitimate Super Bowl contender and that has only increased the visibility and popularity of their star QB. Now his face will be gracing the cover of the popular sports video game when it is released this August.

Allen becomes the ninth QB to ever grace the cover of Madden and the first Bills player to be selected.