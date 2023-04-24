How to stream ‘Scream 6’: When will the horror movie be released on Paramount Plus?

What’s your favorite scary movie? If it was Scream 6, the latest installment in the slasher franchise, then we’ve got some good news. The sixth movie in the horror franchise is set to release on digital and will be available on Paramount Plus streaming service. Below we’ll go over how to watch Scream 6 via streaming options.

Scream 6 streaming options

There was some speculation that Scream 6 would come out after 45 days of release in theaters, which is the case. The movie will release on digital and on Paramount+ on Tuesday, April 25. You’ll be able to stream it for free or purchase if you don’t have Paramount+ available. This means all six Scream movies are on Paramount+ to stream. There was talk of Scream 6 being released on Netflix or even HBO Max. That won’t be the case at least not initially.

Related Check out the full review of Scream 6 from DKN Culture Editor Murjani Rawls

Scream 6 was wildly successful, posting a 77% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 91% audience score. The movies budget was around $33-35 million and the film has grossed $167.4 million. With the success of the sixth movie, there’s no doubt we’ll see another sequel to the latest trilogy (and even a movie or two after that). Perhaps the one knock on Scream 6 was the absence of Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott). She had a contract dispute with the studio and did not return. We could see her back for a 7th (and final?) movie. Other than that, we won’t ruin anything for you if you’re looking to watch the movie for the first time.