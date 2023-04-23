Where to stream Welcome to Wrexham, when will Season 2 release?

Wrexham AFC was awarded promotion to Football League Two after their 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood this weekend. Wrexham hadn’t won promotion in 15 years before actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the team a few seasons ago. As a result of the purchase and high-profile nature of the duo, they produced a docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham. The first season follows the two and the team on their journey throughout the season.

Here we’ll go over how to watch the first season and when we can expect the second season to release.

Welcome to Wrexham streaming options

You can stream Welcome to Wrexham Season 1 on Hulu. There are other paid options but if you have a Hulu subscription, you can watch all 18 episodes. The first season is largely about the purchase of the team and Reynolds and McElhenney navigating this new venture. It follows the two and some players and staff through the first season under the new guard. They make various changes both to the team (new coach, signing new players) as well as to the stadium, community and perception of the squad.

Obviously Season 2 wasn’t going to come out until the end of this soccer season. Wrexham has won promotion, which most of the general public is aware of. The first season of Welcome to Wrexham put the team and their story on our radar. Now, Wrexham could end up being the focus of a lot of attention in the soccer world in the United States despite still being well below the English Premier League. We do know Season 2 is happening, we just don’t know when exactly. The most logical timing would be before the end of 2023 or early 2024. They’ll want to get the season out as quickly as possible while the story is fresh.