Why is HBO Max switching to Max? Going over changes to streaming service

We’re seeing a lot of change in the streaming service industry with apps combining and offering multiple channels and outlets. HBO Max is making a similar switch to combine Warner Bros. properties into one streaming service called Max. That switch is taking place on Tuesday, May 23. With that, there will be some changes for HBO Max users who are looking to watch and stream programming. Here we’ll go over everything you need to know.

HBO Max to Max streaming switch: What you need to know

First, if you’re an existing HBO Max user and you’re looking to get on Max, here’s what you need to do, per HBO. Below is the direction you’d take depending on what device you’re using.

Amazon, Cox, Roku, VIZIO TV, Xfinity : Find the Max app and open it.

: Find the Max app and open it. Android, Apple, DIRECTV, LG TV, PlayStation, Samsung TV, Xbox: Open HBO Max and choose Download.

HBO says you shouldn’t need to sign in again if the device is the same. If you are downloading Max on a new device after having HBO Max, you’d need to log in again.

The big difference between HBO Max and Max is that the latter is going to include Discovery+ properties, which includes HGTV, TLC and the Food Network among others. There are also some other performance-based changes, including better recommendations for shows and movies, improved performance and easier log-in.

If you’re already an HBO Max user, you don’t need to do anything with the Max shift. You’ll already be subscribe to the service and can follow the steps above to get on the app. The Max subscription packages are the same as HBO Max, so billing shouldn’t change at all. The one new subscription being offered is Ultimate Ad-free, which is $19.99 per month and allows you to stream programs in 4K.

HBO says that Discovery+ will continue as its own app, but you’ll be able to stream some Discovery+ content on the Max app if you have both.