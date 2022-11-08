Live coverage of odds and results for the 2022 Midterm Election

Update 7:10 p.m. While Tim Scott will return to the United States Senate from South Carolina, we knew that was coming. In the races below it seems that Wisconsin might be a bit of a lean for the Democrats, while PA has closed a bit towards John Fetterman as well, but Dr. Mehmet Oz remains the favorite in a state that could take days to count.

It’s widely expected the Democrat Josh Shapiro will defeat Doug Mastriano for Governor in the Keystone State however.

Election Odds 2022 Race FiveThirtyEight PredictIt D PredictIt R PolyMarket D PolyMarket R Race FiveThirtyEight PredictIt D PredictIt R PolyMarket D PolyMarket R House Majority 84% R .08 .94 .11 .89 Senate Majority 59% R .24 .80 .28 .72 AZ Sen 66% D .54 .48 .51 .49 FL Sen 95% R .02 .99 .01 .99 GA Sen 63% R .37 .67 .34 .66 NV Sen 51% R .28 .74 .24 .76 OH Sen 87% R .09 .94 .06 .94 PA Sen 57% R .45 .58 .44 .56 WI Sen 81% R .15 .88 .19 .81 AZ Gov 68% R .15 .85 .22 .78

Normally we cover sports around here, but some of the biggest betting of 2022 will take place on the outcome of the American midterm elections in 2022, with dozens of House, Senate, and Governors seats being contested across the country

We’ll be here all day, night, and probably a few days after documenting the ups-and-downs of the markets as people both in the United States and across the world place their bets on who will be the elected officials from across the country. Right now Republicans are favored slightly to take control of the United States Senate, and heavily favored to be elected in the House of Representatives.

The pattern is consistent: If you believe the polls, there’s value in betting on Democrats. The numbers simply aren’t aligned between what the polls believe will happen and what the betting markets say.

It’s going to be a long, long evening no matter the results, and we’ll see what happens from race to race as the evening continues.

DraftKings Sportsbook did have odds available in the Canadian province of Ontario up until November 7, but those have been shuttered as no live betting is available, and there are no sportsbooks with availability for betting across the United States. So we’ll use sites such as PredictIt and the Iowa Electronic Markets instead where Americans can legally trade on elections, but only for lower limits per user.

The crypto exchange Polymarket will be another resource, as well as London-based bookmaker BetFair, which isn’t open to customers based in the USA.

Here are the latest numbers from some key races across the country, and we’ll update this chart all night (and morning) long.