Ross Tucker Pod: NFL offseason discussions with former TE Clay Harbor

The NFL offseason has been electric. We have seen players changing signing deals in free agency, blockbuster trades including for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a slew of coaching changes. On this week’s episode of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, Tucker is joined by former NFL tight end Clay Harbor.

The duo breaks down the NFL offseason and takes a deeper look at grading the Chicago Bears’ offseason. They traded back from No. 1, while also acquiring DJ Moore. Is this enough to have them competing in the NFC North in 2023?

The conversation moves to coaching changes. Denver fired former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, but he was then hired as the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets. They are trying to capitalize on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with Hackett in wooing the veteran signal-caller to New York.

Tucker then takes some time in the podcast to focus on his guest. Harbor previously spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars, and he offers his perspective on the two franchises. He also infamously broke his wrist while on The Bachelorette and gives his perspective on that whole situation.

