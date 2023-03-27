Cardinals’ Kelvin Beachum ‘said the obvious’ about Kyler Murray’s maturity on Ross Tucker Podcast

It’s been an eventful offseason for the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFC West’s worst team cleaned house by firing their general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury. They also dealt with some in-house drama after offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM earlier this month that the Cardinals starting QB needed to “be a man and grow up.”

Beachum addressed the constructive criticism on Monday’s Russ Tucker Podcast. And he certainly didn’t backtrack on his comments, saying “I said what I said and I didn’t mince what I said … I said the obvious.”

That’ll make the Cardinals’ tumultuous offseason even more interesting.

Beachum also discussed his humanitarian efforts to build water wells in Zambia.

On today’s show, Ross is joined by Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, to discuss his humanitarian efforts in Zambia. Also, Kelvin clarifies his recent comments on Kyler Murray.

