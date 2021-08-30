 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Every episode of Ross Tucker’s Even Money Podcast and how to listen & download

By Ross Tucker
Ross Tucker’s Even Money Podcast

A former player talking NFL betting lines? Yep!! Ross Tucker (@rosstuckerNFL) will be joined by 2X “Super Contest” champ Steve Fezzik (@FezzikSports) to offer a truly unique perspective for NFL bettors.

Fezzik is known as an “advantage player,” a style of wagering that relies heavily upon the use of probability, statistics, and other mathematical techniques to maximize the “expected value” of wagers. The documented results of their bets on this show speak for themselves.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / TuneIn / Stitcher / RSS

More From DraftKings Nation