Ross Tucker with Emory Hunt on his top 5 NFL QB prospects in 2023 NFL Draft

Ross Tucker and Emory Hunt debate the top quarterback prospects on the board for 2023.

By DKNation Staff

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan joins Ross Tucker to discuss the quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, including a surprising pick as his top prospect in Florida Gators quarterback in Anthony Richardson and leaving Kentucky Wildcats gunslinger Will Levis out of the top 5. Richardson is +2500 to be the first quarterback selected in the draft, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hunt and Tucker also discuss the idea of the Chicago Bears potentially trading Justin Fields and taking a new quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young’s ceiling and some other passers who might not be getting as much buzz.

