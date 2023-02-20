Ross Tucker with Emory Hunt on his top 5 NFL QB prospects in 2023 NFL Draft

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan joins Ross Tucker to discuss the quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, including a surprising pick as his top prospect in Florida Gators quarterback in Anthony Richardson and leaving Kentucky Wildcats gunslinger Will Levis out of the top 5. Richardson is +2500 to be the first quarterback selected in the draft, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hunt and Tucker also discuss the idea of the Chicago Bears potentially trading Justin Fields and taking a new quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young’s ceiling and some other passers who might not be getting as much buzz.

