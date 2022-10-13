How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Commanders vs. Bears

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Commanders-Bears game.

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

Two struggling teams looking for a win will meet when the Bears host the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. After last week’s TNF game failed to produce a touchdown, this week’s edition might not be much different, with both teams sitting in the bottom eight of scoring. Carson Wentz will have a point to prove after he was called out by his coach during the week, however, Ron Rivera also denied there were any regrets about Wentz’s offseason acquisition. Wentz is the seventh quarterback that has started for Washington since Rivera took over in 2020. The Bears are also experiencing issues at quarterback, with Justin Fields having thrown more interceptions than touchdowns through five weeks. However, he is coming off his best game of 2022, setting season-highs for completion percentage and passing yards as Chicago showed plenty of fight to turn an 18-point deficit into a slender lead before ultimately falling, 29-22, at Minnesota.

Recent Head-To-Head History

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

The home team has won each of the Bears’ last seven games.

Khalil Herbert has scored the last touchdown in each of the Bears’ last two home games.

David Montgomery has scored the first touchdown in four of his last seven home appearances against NFC opponents.

In each of the Commanders’ last five games, their opponents have been the first to 20 points.

Antonio Gibson has scored a touchdown in five of the Commanders’ last six road games.

The Commanders have failed to cover the spread in each of their last four games.

Fifteen of the Commanders’ last 18 games in October have gone UNDER the total points line.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

