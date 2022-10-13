TNF Week 6 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Commanders vs. Bears

We’ve got a gross one on TNF in Week 6, but money doesn’t sleep. Let’s look at some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook that we can consider putting on our betting card.

For those of you that don’t know, I’ll be going on parental leave at the end of this week, so why not finish up with one of the grosser games you could ask for. Lucky me. If I put out any plays on this game, they’ll be smaller ones, but it’s a tough game to get invested in given not just how poor these teams have played, but how dreadful the quality of football has been on Thursday nights.

If I took a side in this one, it’d be on Washington. It seems the public is piling on the Bears at home, where we have seen them win twice. But this one is shaping up to be in the neighborhood of about two-thirds of the tickets on Chicago with the handle close to even, which is never good.

We’ve got a rookie head coach on a short week here, ready to face a Commanders team that was a yard short of beating the Titans. Carson Wentz made another epic mistake at the goal line, costing his team the game. Ron Rivera’s blatant criticism of the play at the QB position should be a motivational tactic, in my mind.

The Bears have been dreadful passing the ball, particularly against a pass rush, which Washington has. I also expect the ground game to get going for the Commanders, exposing a weakness of Chicago. Washington or pass here.

Robinson is a terrific story, making his return last week from an offseason incident. While he finished with just 22 rushing yards, it was his first NFL game and against a stout Tennessee run defense. Robinson still earned nine carries, which was three times as many as Antonio Gibson. Washington wants Robinson to be the guy right away, as was the plan just before the season.

Enter the Bears, who rank 31st in the NFL by giving up 170 rushing yards per game. Great spot for the rookie to breakout on a primetime game. He’s still pretty underpriced in touchdown markets too if you want to dabble there.

Samuel has gone over this mark in four of five games so far this season, averaging 6.4 receptions per game. I prefer rushing props in this game because of how weak Chicago has been defending on the ground, but there’s also some value here on Samuel.

Samuel has been heavily targeted at nine times per game so far this season, and has been running relatively moderate routes. With Jahan Dotson and Logan Thomas still sidelined, Samuel should find his way to five or more receptions once again.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.