NFL Picks: Week 6 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 5 brought a 1-2 mark with my underdog picks, dropping my overall season record to 8-6-1. As we turn our attention to Week 6, here are three more underdogs to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Packers return from London following a disappointing loss to the Giants. They had a 20-10 lead at halftime but didn’t score again en route to eventually losing by a touchdown. Green Bay is 3-2 through five games, and two of the team’s wins came by three points or less. In one game, they needed overtime to squeak out a three-point win at home against the Patriots, who were down to their third-string quarterback.

The Jets, meanwhile have won back-to-back games to improve to 3-2. It is worth noting, though, that their three wins have come over the Browns, Steelers and Dolphins. The Browns are starting career backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Steelers used both Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett against the Jets in Week 4, and the Dolphins had to use their own third-string quarterback last week after Teddy Bridgewater entered the concussion protocol. While it would be a surprise to see the Jets defeat Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, the Packers’ struggles mean this game could at least be relatively close.

This is the marquee game of Week 6. These two teams had a playoff game for the ages in the Divisional Round last year, with the Chiefs pulling out a win in overtime. They combined to score 78 points, with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen combining for seven touchdown passes. Amazingly, Mahomes and Allen also finished with 69 and 68 rushing yards, respectively.

For the first time, the Chiefs are underdogs at home with Mahomes as their starting quarterback. They have been underdogs eight times during his career either on the road or at a neutral site, and they went 7-0-1 against the spread in those games. As good as Allen and the Bills have been, and knowing the revenge angle here, I still like the Chiefs to cover.

We took a loss on the Seahawks as underdogs last week, but it was a close one. They actually had a 32-31 lead at one point in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t hold it, eventually losing by seven points. It was yet another good performance by Geno Smith, who threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Kenneth Walker III looked great in relief of Rashaad Penny (leg), carrying eight times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals had a close loss of their own in Week 5, falling to the Eagles, 20-17, at home. They only have two wins this season, one of which came against the hapless Panthers. This is the final week of DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension, which means they will remain limited on offense. They are also dealing with injuries at running back, with James Conner battling a rib injury and likely out. Backup Darrell Williams (knee) is also expected to be out. Add in the Seahawks getting to play this game at home and there is a path to them winning this game outright.

