NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 6

Here are my favorite player props for the Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Harris has gone over this number three times this season, but quite a few things point toward him having another rough game. First, there’s the evergreen issue of Pittsburgh’s offensive line. Second, as much as the Buccaneers haven’t been lighting up the scoreboard like in recent seasons, they’re still favored by 9.5 on the road. Who will cover in this one is another story, but this game shouldn’t be close, leading to more work for Kenny Pickett above everyone else. Third, the Lisfranc issue is always an underlying concern.

Lastly, and perhaps most important: Jaylen Warren. How much work Warren actually gets isn’t clear, but Mike Tomlin made a point of saying he will continue to get work. That could be an attempt at motivating Harris, or it could just be the truth. With the way things are going, the latter seems to make more sense, which only further helps the likelihood of him going under this number.

The 49ers continue to do a good job of picking on opposing quarterbacks. While they don’t lead the NFL in interceptions, they’ve logged at least one in four of five games. Somehow, Russell Wilson was the only QB they didn’t intercept.

Mariota didn’t throw an interception in Week 5, but it’s not like he actually thrived vs. Tampa Bay, finishing with just 147 yards through the air. He also didn’t throw an interception in Week 1, but that came against a Saints defense that only has one interception on the season. Otherwise, he has four picks in three games.

Lockett has been hammering the over, but the Cardinals have done a good job taking away opposing quarterback’s top options. Davante Adams only had 12 yards on two catches in Week 2. The following week, Arizona held Cooper Kupp to 44 yards receiving. Most recently, A.J. Brown only managed to accrue 32 yards vs. Arizona despite being targeted seven times by Jalen Hurts.

At some point, it’s not about luck. This is clearly the Cardinals’ approach, and they’re executing this component of their game plan on a fairly regular basis.

