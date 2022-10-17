NFL Week 6 MNF Picks: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my DraftKings Sportsbook picks for Broncos-Chargers.

Find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar for updates.

Monday’s spread has been moving in the opposite direction you’d expect based on the money being thrown at it. A week before this game — almost to the minute, as of writing — the Broncos were six-point underdogs. (Oh, to get that number now.) Since then, the spread has clearly shrunk to where it is now, dropping from 4.5 to an even four Monday morning.

But all the while, Denver has only gotten 23% of the bets on DraftKings Sportsbook. So, the Broncos are getting fewer bets as the underdog, yet the spread is shrinking. When you look at the handle, things start to make more sense. The sharps appear to be with Denver in this matchup, with Broncos ATS bets making up 33% of the handle despite making up a significantly smaller chunk of the percentage of bets.

For all the praise the Chargers’ secondary received coming into this season, they’ve allowed opposing wide receivers to do some work. Davante Adams, Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, Nico Collins and Amari Cooper each got over this number in their 2022 games vs. the Chargers. Of this bunch, Jones is the only slot receiver, which also bodes well for Sutton going into MNF.

And if this game turns into a gross one, Sutton has proven himself in that sort of setting. He’s gone over this number in four of five games this season, with Week 4 being the lone exception. As much as that loss vs. the Raiders was a rough game for the Broncos, it’s far from the grossest contest they’ve had this season.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.