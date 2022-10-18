NFL Week 7 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s dive into some NFL Week 7 plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants +3

I’m not exactly sure how the Jaguars are favored in this game, even with it being played in Jacksonville. That being, said, feel free to jump at this opportunity to get points with the Giants.

Six weeks into the season, it’s fair to say Brian Daboll’s squad is for real. A 5-1 record featuring back-to-back wins over the Packers and Ravens would be impressive for anyone, let alone a team that won just four games last season.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are coming off two straight disheartening losses against the Texans and Colts. Jacksonville is still a tough matchup for most teams, but I expect Trevor Lawrence and company to struggle against this overwhelming Giants defense.

Chiefs -3

San Francisco plays very well at home, but it feels like the Chiefs present too much firepower for Kyle Shanahan’s squad to keep up.

The Niners have eclipsed the 30-point mark just once this season against an abysmal Panthers side, while Kansas City has done it on three occasions. While both of these teams are coming off Week 6 losses, the Chiefs battled against an elite Buffalo squad, and the 49ers were doubled up by the Falcons.

Mahomes has faced off against San Fransisco twice in his career, winning both contests comfortably. I expect that trend to continue on Sunday in the Bay.

Patriots -7.5

I’m throwing in a Monday Night Football bet here just to demonstrate my confidence in New England’s ability to cover against the Bears in Foxborough.

New England has been nothing short of dominant over the last two weeks, beating the Lions 29-0 and the Browns 38-15. Bill Belichick’s trademark defense shutout a Detroit team who entered Week 5 averaging 35 points per game and stifled Nick Chubb on the ground last week. They should have no trouble containing Justin Fields.

On offense, Bailey Zappe has been an early steal of the 2022 NFL Draft. The fourth-round rookie completed 24 of 34 attempts for 309 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6, sparking some quarterback controversy in New England. Whether it’s Zappe or Mac Jones under center Monday night, the Patriots should have no problem cruising against Chicago.

