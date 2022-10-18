NFL Futures Outlook: Notable Market Movement Following Week 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook

With the growth of betting over the years, and the creative markets posted on DraftKings Sportsbook, we can keep betting the futures market throughout the duration of the season. With that in mind, this article will highlight some of the most notable movement within the futures market (whether it be team or player related) after each week of games. Here are some markets to keep an eye on following the Week 6 slate.

How bout them... Eagles?

Philly has taken a commanding lead in the NFC East from a market perspective. Entering the season, the Eagles barely edged out the Cowboys for the best odds to win their division at +160. Heading into the Week 6 clash between those two teams, that gap had widened to -330 for Philly and +330 for Dallas.

As expected, that margin expanded even further after the Eagles won and kept their undefeated season alive. As of right now, Philly sits at -400, with Dallas falling to +550.

Now, let’s talk about another NFC East team who may be flying under the radar. I am, of course, referencing the New York Giants, who entered the season with +800 odds to win the division. After Week 6... they still sit at +800, despite an extremely impressive 5-1 record.

This extreme gap between the Eagles and Giants despite only one game separating them may be warranted. After all, Philly is the much more talented team on paper with a higher offensive ceiling.

That being said, if you’re looking for value, taking a flyer on the Giants might just be the move.

As the great Michael Scott once said, oh, how the turn tables...

The Eagles entered the 2022 NFL season with +1000 odds to win the NFC. Now, they sit as favorites at +225. As the only undefeated team left, I’d say that movement is deserved.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, have fallen out of the top spot and currently sit at +400 to win their conference. To be completely honest, I don’t see the upside with Tampa Bay compared to their NFC counterparts.

The Bucs’ offensive line has been decimated to a potential point of no return, and it shows every time Tampa takes the field. Brady and company can’t establish the run, and as a result the rest of the offense struggles. On defense, the Bucs simply hasn’t looked as dominant as they have in years past. It’s fair to sound the alarm.

Moving on to a couple of other NFC contenders, the Vikings’ odds have increased from +900 — prior to their Week 6 win over Miami — to +750. This is a huge jump from their initial +1800 price heading into the season. If you want to get in on Minnesota, now may be the time.

The Packers, Cowboys, Rams and 49ers all currently hover in the +900 to +1000 range, which is a dip for all four compared to their season-opening prices except Dallas. The Cowboys have stayed afloat with Cooper Rush at quarterback, and now may be the time to jump on the bandwagon with Dak Prescott returning.

Welcome to the top 3, Kenneth Walker!

After starting the season with +2000 odds to win OROTY, Walker entered Week 6 at +1500. Following a very impressive performance against the Cardinals, that price has been cut in half. Walker now sits at +750 to win the award, and it’s fair to assume those odds will continue to increase with Rashaad Penny out for the season.

Speaking of running backs, Breece Hall has taken a commanding lead in this race. The Jets’ rookie entered Week 6 with +1200 odds to win OROTY, and his market has moved to a staggering +275 after rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

Hall should continue to rack up the yards as New York’s workhorse, but that is still an astonishing jump for any rookie to make after just one week. Dameon Pierce continues to sit at +500 after his bye week, rounding out the top 3 in this race.

Another notable player here is Kenny Pickett, who dropped from +800 before Week 6 to +1400 at the time of this article. Now may be the time to buy the dip on Pickett, who has a chance to play this week after entering concussion protocol against Tampa Bay.

