NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 7

While it may not have the showcase contests we got last week, there are still some fascinating matchups in Week 7 of the NFL schedule. At this point of the season, teams are trying to show whether they’re going to spend the rest of the year contending for the championship, a spot in the playoffs or the top pick in the draft. Teams are definitely trending in many different directions, but there are also plenty of surprises each week.

The action gets underway this week with the Cardinals and Saints in what should be a much-improved version of Thursday Night Football. At 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, there are seven games kicking off in the early wave, followed by four games in the late window. The Sunday and Monday primetime matchups will both be hosted by the AFC East, as the Dolphins welcome the Steelers in what is expected to be the return of Tua Tagovailoa followed by the Patriots hosting the Bears to finish out the week.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we'll use throughout the article:

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

Saints ATS: 2-4

Saints O/U: 4-2

Saints average total game points: 49.8

Saints as underdog: 0-3 SU/1-2 ATS

The Saints squandered a lead vs. the Bengals in another high-scoring contest last week. That result gives New Orleans three straight games hitting the over by comfortable margins. Even though the team is missing several key WRs, it has had no problem scoring points, logging at least 25 points in three straight weeks. Unfortunately for Saints fans, the defense has given up an average of 30 points per game in those three contests. The Saints have been road warriors, though, going 38-16 ATS in their last 54 road games.

Cardinals ATS: 3-3

Cardinals O/U: 1-4-1

Cardinals average total game points: 42/7

Cardinals as favorite: 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS

In their first game of the year as the favorite, the Cardinals were beaten straight-up by the Seahawks in Seattle. They’ll come home but are just 0-8 SU and 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games. They’re also 3-9 SU and 4-8 ATS in their last 12 overall. Each of their past four games has gone under the point total.

Falcons ATS: 6-0

Falcons O/U: 3-3

Falcons average total game points: 47

Falcons as underdog: 3-3 SU/6-0 ATS

The Falcons are underdogs for the seventh straight week, and they remain the only team in the NFL unbeaten against the spread, going 6-0 ATS. The under is 10-5 in Atlanta’s 15 most recent contests.

Bengals ATS: 4-2

Bengals O/U: 1-5

Bengals average total game points: 42.2

Bengals as favorite: 3-2 SU/3-2 ATS

It took until Week 6 with a late comeback, but the Bengals finally hit the over for the first time this season. The under is 7-0 in Cincinnati's last seven games following a SU win and 10-1 in the Bengals’ last 11 overall. Both teams in this matchup have dominated against the spread recently. Cincinnati is 12-2 ATS in its last 14 overall and 5-1 ATS in its last six home games.

Lions ATS: 3-2

Lions O/U: 4-1

Lions average total game points: 62

Lions as underdog: 0-3 SU/2-1 ATS

The Lions are back from their bye week as they head to Dallas. Detroit is 0-6 SU in its last six games on the road but 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games overall. The Lions lost tight games to the Vikings and Seahawks but were then shut out by the Patriots, in what was the first time the under has hit in one of their games this season. The over is 8-1 in the last nine head-to-head matchups between these two teams.

Cowboys ATS: 4-2

Cowboys O/U: 2-4

Cowboys average total game points: 34.7

Cowboys as favorite: 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS

The Cowboys are hopeful they’ll get Dak Prescott back under center for this contest after Cooper Rush suffered his first defeat of the season last week in Philadelphia. Dallas has gone 7-1 ATS in its last eight games following a SU loss and 6-1 ATS in its last seven games following an ATS defeat. The under is 5-1-1 in Dallas’ last seven games and 5-0 in its last five home games.

Colts ATS: 3-3

Colts O/U: 1-5

Colts average total game points: 37.3

Colts as underdog: 2-0 SU/2-0 ATS

The Colts relied heavily on Matt Ryan and the passing game last week to defeat the Jaguars, and they’ll look to make it two straight divisional wins as the underdog. They hit the over for the first time all season in their 34-27 victory, but the under is still 6-0 in the Colts’ last six road games and 10-1 in their last 11 games overall. Indianapolis is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 road games and 8-2 SU in its last 10 visits to Tennessee.

Titans ATS: 3-2

Titans O/U: 2-3

Titans average total game points: 42.8

Titans as favorite: 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS

The Titans are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games coming off a bye week and 6-0 ATS in their last six games in October. They are 5-1 ATS in their last six matchups vs. the Colts and 5-2 ATS in their last seven matchups within the division. The under is 6-1 in Tennessee's last seven home games.

Packers ATS: 2-4

Packers O/U: 2-4

Packers average total game points: 38.3

Packers as favorite: 2-2 SU/1-3 ATS

The Packers dropped back-to-back games against the two New York teams, and their only ATS wins this season came against the Bears and Bucs in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. However, they are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games vs. Washington. Green Bay has also bounced back well in recent history, going 4-1 ATS in its last five games following a double-digit loss at home and 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games following a SU loss.

Commanders ATS: 2-4

Commanders O/U: 2-4

Commanders average total game points: 39.5

Commanders as underdog: 0-3 SU/ 0-3 ATS

Washington beat Chicago last Thursday but lost QB Carson Wentz to a finger injury. Taylor Heinicke is expected to take over this week for the Commanders, who have hit the under in each of their past four games. The under is 7-1 in Washington’s last eight home games and 5-1 in its last six games against an NFC opponent.

Buccaneers ATS: 2-4

Buccaneers O/U: 1-5

Buccaneers average total game points: 37.3

Buccaneers as favorite: 3-3 SU/2-4 ATS

The Bucs took an awful SU loss to the Steelers last week, as the offense continues to struggle to find its rhythm. Tampa Bay has dropped four straight ATS and gone under in five of its six games this season as a result of the offense’s struggles. This should be a good spot for the Bucs, though, since they have gone 6-1 SU and 6-1 ATS in their past seven head-to-head meetings with the Panthers.

Panthers ATS: 1-5

Panthers O/U: 2-4

Panthers average total game points: 41.5

Panthers as underdog: 1-2 SU/1-2 ATS

In their first game after firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers lost and failed to cover vs. the Rams. Carolina is now just 4-17 ATS in its last 21 games overall and 3-13 ATS in its last 16 against NFC opponents. The under is 4-1 in the Panthers’ last five games and 6-2 in their past eight divisional matchups.

Giants ATS: 5-1

Giants O/U: 2-4

Giants average total game points: 40

Giants as underdog: 4-0 SU/4-0 ATS

The Giants kept their perfect record as underdogs both SU and ATS, and they’re road dogs again as they head to Jacksonville. New York is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road games against a team with a losing home record and 18-8-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record. The under is 13-3-1 in Giants’ last 17 games following an ATS win and 23-6-2 in their last 31 games overall.

Jaguars ATS: 2-4

Jaguars O/U: 4-2

Jaguars average total game points: 40.2

Jaguars as favorite: 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS

The Jags lost their third straight SU and ATS after their impressive road win over the Chargers in Week 3. However, they are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. the Giants. The under is 7-1 in Jacksonville’s last eight home games and 10-1 in its last 11 home games against a team with a winning road record.

Browns ATS: 2-4

Browns O/U: 5-1

Browns average total game points: 51.8

Browns as underdog: 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS

The Browns were beaten convincingly by the Patriots in Week 6 and have dropped three straight both SU and ATS. They are just 12-30-1 ATS in their last 43 vs. the AFC North and 9-23 ATS in their last 32 vs. the AFC. The over is 5-1 in the Browns’ six games this season, but the under is 8-3 in the past 11 head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

Ravens ATS: 2-3-1

Ravens O/U: 2-4

Ravens average total game points: 49.8

Ravens as favorite: 3-2 SU/2-3 ATS

Baltimore took a tough loss to the Giants last week, but the Ravens are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Cleveland and 12-2 SU in their last 14 home games vs. the Browns. They are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss and 7-2 ATS in their last nine home games against a team with a losing road record.

Jets ATS: 4-2

Jets O/U: 3-3

Jets average total game points: 45.2

Jets as underdog: 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS

The Jets knocked off the Packers last week on the road and remain on the road as they head to Denver to face the Broncos, who will be on a short week after their loss on Monday Night Football. New York is now 5-1 ATS in its last six road games and 4-1 in its last five overall.

Broncos ATS: 2-4

Broncos O/U: 1-5

Broncos average total game points: 31.7

Broncos as favorite: 1-2 SU/0-3 ATS

The Broncos’ offense struggled again on Monday in their overtime loss vs. the Chargers. The under is 5-1 in Denver’s last six games overall and 7-1 in its last 8 games when playing at home vs. the Jets. The Broncos are 5-1 ATS in their last six matchups against the Jets and 4-1 ATS in their last five head-to-head meetings in Denver.

Texans ATS: 3-1-1

Texans O/U: 2-3

Texans average total game points: 37

Texans as underdog: 1-3-1 SU/3-1-1 ATS

Houston returns from its bye week and heads to Vegas. The Texans are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against the AFC and 4-1-1 in their last six games overall. The under is 8-2 in Houston’s last 10 road games and 7-2 in its last nine games following an ATS win.

Raiders ATS: 2-3

Raiders O/U: 3-1-1

Raiders average total game points: 51

Raiders as favorite: 1-2 SU/1-2 ATS

The Raiders are also coming off their bye week but are 0-5 ATS in their last five games following a bye. They are also 20-41 ATS in their last 61 home games vs. a team with a losing road record. The over is 4-1 in Las Vegas’s last five games vs. Houston and 13-6 in the Raiders’ last 19 home games.

Seahawks ATS: 3-3

Seahawks O/U: 3-3

Seahawks average total game points: 51.5

Seahawks as underdog: 3-2 SU/3-2 ATS

Seattle got a huge divisional win vs. the Cardinals last week, but the Seahawks are 0-5 ATS in their last five road games against a team with a winning home record. They are also only 4-14 ATS in their last 18 games following a SU win, but they are 5-2 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven matchups vs. the Chargers. The underdog has also gone 6-0 ATS in the past six head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

Chargers ATS: 4-2

Chargers O/U: 3-3

Chargers average total game points: 48.8

Chargers as favorite: 2-0 SU/2-0 ATS

The Chargers are also coming off a big divisional win after edging the Broncos on Monday Night Football, even though L.A. did fail to cover. The over is 9-3 in the Chargers’ last 12 games and 5-2 in their last seven home games.

Chiefs ATS: 2-4

Chiefs O/U: 3-3

Chiefs average total game points: 54.7

Chiefs as favorite: 3-1 SU/1-3 ATS

The Chiefs will look to bounce back from their tough home loss to the Bills as they travel to San Francisco. Kansas City is only 1-4 ATS in its last five games but is 5-1 ATS in its last six games when playing the 49ers. The over is 6-1 in the Chiefs’ past seven road games and 10-5 in their last 14 games overall.

49ers ATS: 3-3

49ers O/U: 1-5

49ers average total game points: 35.2

49ers as underdog: 0-0 SU/ 0-0 ATS

The Chiefs have done well ATS in their recent head-to-head matchups, but San Francisco is 5-0 SU in its last five games when playing at home vs. Kansas City. San Francisco is also 5-0 ATS in its last five games at home. Hopefully, those trends can help the 49ers bounce back after tripping up on the road in Atlanta last week.

Steelers ATS: 2-3-1

Steelers O/U: 2-4

Steelers average total game points: 40.5

Steelers as underdog: 2-3 SU/2-2-1 ATS

The Steelers rebounded from their ugly loss in Buffalo by beating the Bucs SU as home underdogs. Pittsburgh is just 2-5-1 ATS in its last 8 games following a SU win, though, and just 2-8-1 ATS in its last 11 games following an ATS win. On the other hand, the Steelers are 7-2 SU in their last nine games vs. the Dolphins. The under is 10-1 in Pittsburgh’s last 11 games against the AFC East and 6-3 in its last nine games overall.

Dolphins ATS: 3-3

Dolphins O/U: 2-4

Dolphins average total game points: 47.7

Dolphins as favorite: 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS

The Dolphins are hopeful Tagovailoa will be able to return as they host the Steelers after losing three straight, including last week’s loss vs. the Vikings — both SU and ATS. Miami is still 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in their last nine games at home. The under is 9-4 in the Dolphins’ last 13 games against AFC opponents and 11-5 in the Dolphins' last 16 overall.

Bears ATS: 2-3-1

Bears O/U: 2-4

Bears average total game points: 35.2

Bears as underdog: 1-4 SU/2-3 ATS

The Bears came up just short of a game-winning touchdown vs. the Commanders, taking a tough Thursday night loss — both SU and ATS. They are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five games and 2-5-1 in their last eight games following a SU loss. The total has gone over in four of Chicago’s last six road games, but the total has gone under in six of its last eight Monday Night Football matchups.

Patriots ATS: 3-2-1

Patriots O/U: 3-3

Patriots average total game points: 42.3

Patriots as favorite: 2-0 SU/ 1-0-1 ATS

Whether Mac Jones returns or Bailey Zappe gets another start, the Patriots will look to continue their success after three straight wins ATS and two straight wins SU. New England is 19-7 ATS in its last 26 home games against a team with a losing road record. The Patriots are also 4-0 SU and 4-0 ATS in their four most recent matchups vs. the Bears. The total has gone over in seven of New England’s last eight home games.

