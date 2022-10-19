MLB Picks for October 19: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite DraftKings Sportsbook plays for Game 2 of the NLCS and Game 1 of the ALCS.

While he hasn’t been punching out opposing hitters like crazy, one thing has been consistent with Nola in the strikeout department throughout Philadelphia’s postseason run: He’s striking out more hitters than Zack Wheeler.

Before Game 1 of the NLCS, Wheeler had nine Ks through 12 1/3 innings of work this postseason. Nola has 12 through 12 2/3 frames against the same lineups. Then Wheeler came out and punched out eight over seven scoreless frames vs. the Padres. Of course, that’s not a guarantee Nola will punch out nine-plus on Wednesday, but he doesn’t need to in order for the over to hit.

On top of that, the Padres struck out quite often against righties at home this season, posting one of the 10 highest strikeout rates within the split.

Neither team has the preferred handedness matchup in Game 2. Nola has been lights out to start the postseason, and while the Padres continue to scrap, they don’t put up a lot of runs at home. Also, even though the Phillies swept the Wild Card, they were shut down by Jose Quintana in Game 1. With Blake Snell coming off a strong start against a lineup that crushes left-handed pitching, that could very well happen again Wednesday.

The market is leaning toward the under on the game total hitting. I’d just rather cut this contest in half since things can get theatrical late in games with these two teams.

This game feels relatively open and shut to me.

While being the better-rested team in a playoff series doesn’t always pan out, it does bode well for Houston in Game 1. The Yankees had to work much harder than everyone expected vs. Cleveland. Combine that with some rainouts, and they were forced to travel and play the next day in order to get the ALCS going — all while having an overworked bullpen, no less. On top of all that, Jameson Taillon has the ball Wednesday. Given what the bullpen was asked to do last round, he might have to eat innings even if things go south early.

As for the Astros, a veteran team like them can benefit from extra rest — independent of the Yankees’ issues. That’s especially true when it comes to Justin Verlander. While the Yankees bats came to life in Game 5, they struggled in the ALDS. Additionally, the Yankees gave up four-plus runs to the Guardians three times last series. All due respect to the Guardians, they didn’t exactly have the most prolific offense this season.

