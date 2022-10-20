How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saints vs. Cardinals

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Saints-Cardinals game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Over 43.5 total points

Chris Olave 65+ receiving yards

DeAndre Hopkins 60+ receiving yards

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

A pair of 2-4 teams in need of a win will meet when the Cardinals host the Saints on Thursday Night Football. The Saints will have a choice to make at quarterback with Jameis Winston available to return. Andy Dalton, who like Winston is 1-2 as a starter this season, has been unable to generate much through the air, averaging just 195.0 passing yards per game. The Cardinals have been even worse on offense so far, averaging just 19.0 points per game, a far cry from last season’s mark of 26.4. Again, Arizona struggled to complete drives last week, with Kyler Murray being sacked six times by Seattle. The Cardinals’ only touchdown came as a result of a fumble recovery in the end zone. Murray will be glad to have star receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension, however, Marquise Brown will be sidelined for six weeks as the Cardinals look to break their eight-game home losing streak.

Recent Head-To-Head History

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

Each of the Saints’ last 11 Thursday games have gone UNDER the total points line.

The Cardinals have lost their last eight games at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals have failed to cover the spread in four of their last five Thursday games.

Games at State Farm Stadium average 44.7 total points.

The average winning margin at State Farm Stadium is 11.3 points.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

