NFL Picks: Week 7 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

We hit two of three underdogs picks last week, improving my overall record for the season to 10-7-1. We have some of the top teams in the league on byes in Week 7, but we still have some interesting underdogs on the table.

Here are three to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

After an 0-2 start, the Bengals have won three of their last four games. What is even more impressive is that two of those three wins came on the road. They have been on the road a lot this season, playing just two home games so far. Joe Burrow had his best performance of the season in his last game, throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns against the Saints.

The Falcons pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Week 6 with a 28-14 win over the 49ers. Marcus Mariota led the way, throwing two touchdowns passes and recording another touchdown on the ground. While he has fewer than 200 passing yards in four of his six games, he has three rushing touchdowns. That has helped the Falcons go 6-0 against the spread. The Bengals should come away with the win at home, but given this big number, I’ll take a chance on the Falcons to cover.

Speaking of Week 6 upsets, the Jets pulled off a doozy against the Packers. They demolished them while playing in Green Bay, winning 27-10. Their defense has been one of the main reasons why they are off to a 4-2 start, holding the opponents to 20 or fewer points in each of the last three games. Leading their offense has been rookie running back Breece Hall, who has a touchdown in three straight games.

While the Jets have been a pleasant surprise this season, the Broncos have been disappointing. Russell Wilson has not played well, throwing only five touchdown passes so far. To complicate matters, he’s now dealing with a hamstring injury. The Jets’ defense could really put the clamps on the Broncos in this matchup, so look for them to pull off the win on the road.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Chargers extended their winning streak to three games by defeating the Broncos in overtime on Monday Night Football. It was an uncharacteristically bad performance from Justin Herbert, who failed to record a passing touchdown. Their offense has been playing shorthanded with Keenan Allen (hamstring) out the last five games, and he might sit out again in Week 7, which would set him up to return in Week 9 after the Chargers’ bye.

The Seahawks couldn’t get much going on offense last week against the Cardinals, but their defense stepped up to propel them to a 19-9 win. Don’t expect their defense to lead the way this week, especially since they have given up at least 27 points in a game four times. However, Geno Smith has done a good job leading their offense. They also have to be encouraged by Kenneth Walker III, who had 21 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in his first game filling in for Rashaad Penny (ankle). A road win might be too much to ask from the Seahawks here, but the spread is large enough that they could still cover.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.