UFC 280 Picks: Carlos Lozoya’s Best Bets for UFC 280 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Playbook welcomes MMA fighter Carlos Lozoya, an up-and-coming fighter in the flyweight division. Carlos has fought notable names such as UFC star Sean O’Malley and is on a six-fight winning streak.

Carlos is fighting in the main event of an upcoming card live on UFC Fight Pass on October 30!

Read UFC.com’s profile on Carlos here:

Below, Carlos gives his picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC 280.

Hard not to root for this guy. Keep fighting, Mrs. Lozoya!#FuryFC60 pic.twitter.com/AAahJuG6TE — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 24, 2022

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira

What a banger of a matchup and a true clash of styles. At first, I was leaning heavily on Charles Oliveira, but after watching Kevin Lee control Charles for a large portion of their fight before getting submitted, I had to reconsider. Islam, known for smothering his opposition, I think is going to spend a good amount of the fight just getting Charles tired and carrying his weight. I know Charles has an impressive record of finishes, but I’m leaning Islam by decision.

Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw

I think momentum has a lot to do with the careers of fighters, and Aljo is riding a big wave. TJ seems dismissive of Aljo’s wrestling, but what makes Aljo a special grappler is the mix of his BJJ into wrestling. Both guys are known for an amazing gas tank, so this should be a very active and entertaining fight. I’m going with Aljo by rear-naked choke.

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Another clash of styles! Sean O’Malley can bring the heat, but I’m not sure if he can take it as great. In any fight where O’Malley meets a little resistance from an opponent, he seems to look beatable. I think Petr is too defensively responsible and a better striker. Watch for lots of leg and body kicks and even mixing in some grappling by Petr. I like Petr to win by TKO.

